Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 6: Longtime 4A KingCo rivals get back in the arena

Bothell, Woodinville always seem to have a say in league championship race - and in WIAA playoffs

Lauren Smith

Bothell football, led by coach Tom Bainter, should be factors in the 4A Kingco in 2024.
Bothell football, led by coach Tom Bainter, should be factors in the 4A Kingco in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the sixth weekend of the upcoming fall?

We've got you covered.

SBLive WA breaks down Week 6 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the 12 must-see games, including a featured matchup:

WEEK 6 (Oct. 10-5): Bothell (4A) at Woodinville (4A), 6 p.m. Saturday, Pop Keeney Stadium, Bothell

Traditional 4A KingCo rivals could both be back in league-championship hunt in new split-classification system (which now includes Bellevue in top tier) this fall - and possibly a long postseason stay as well. Falcons won last season’s meeting, 38-20, snapping a six-game Cougars' winning streak in the series.

Othello lineman Mason Perez was voted 2A CWAC defensive player of the year in 2023.
Othello lineman Mason Perez was voted 2A CWAC defensive player of the year in 2023. / Photo by Vince Miller

Runner-up recommendationEastside Catholic (3A) at Roosevelt (3A), 7:45 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle.

Rivalry alertEastlake (4A) at Mount Si (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Mount Si High School, Snoqualmie.

Non-league appealRichland (4A) at Skyview (4A), 4 p.m. Saturday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver.

Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Skyline (4A) at Bellevue (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Bellevue High School.

Small-school dandy (2A-B): Othello (2A) at Ephrata (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, Ephrata High School

Six more to look at: Anacortes at Archbishop Murphy (7 p.m. Friday); Camas at Monroe (7 p.m. Friday); Lakes at Peninsula (7 p.m. Friday); Tri-Cities Prep at River View (7 p.m. Friday); West Valley of Spokane at Clarkston (7 p.m. Friday); Kennedy Catholic at Auburn Riverside (7:30 p.m. Friday).

