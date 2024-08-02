Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 6: Longtime 4A KingCo rivals get back in the arena
Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the sixth weekend of the upcoming fall?
We've got you covered.
SBLive WA breaks down Week 6 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the 12 must-see games, including a featured matchup:
---
WEEK 6 (Oct. 10-5): Bothell (4A) at Woodinville (4A), 6 p.m. Saturday, Pop Keeney Stadium, Bothell
Traditional 4A KingCo rivals could both be back in league-championship hunt in new split-classification system (which now includes Bellevue in top tier) this fall - and possibly a long postseason stay as well. Falcons won last season’s meeting, 38-20, snapping a six-game Cougars' winning streak in the series.
---
Runner-up recommendation: Eastside Catholic (3A) at Roosevelt (3A), 7:45 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle.
Rivalry alert: Eastlake (4A) at Mount Si (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Mount Si High School, Snoqualmie.
Non-league appeal: Richland (4A) at Skyview (4A), 4 p.m. Saturday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Skyline (4A) at Bellevue (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Bellevue High School.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): Othello (2A) at Ephrata (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, Ephrata High School
Six more to look at: Anacortes at Archbishop Murphy (7 p.m. Friday); Camas at Monroe (7 p.m. Friday); Lakes at Peninsula (7 p.m. Friday); Tri-Cities Prep at River View (7 p.m. Friday); West Valley of Spokane at Clarkston (7 p.m. Friday); Kennedy Catholic at Auburn Riverside (7:30 p.m. Friday).
---