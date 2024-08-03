High School

Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 7: Time for the KingCo pecking order to firm up?

Bellevue is defending Class 3A champion, and Eastlake was a whisker away from playing for the Class 4A title last fall

Todd Milles

As top returning quarterback in 4A KingCo, Eastlake's Landon Renfroe is undisputed leader for Eastlake offense.
Photo by Todd Milles

Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the seventh weekend of the upcoming fall?

We've got you covered.

SBLive WA breaks down Week 7 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the 12 must-see games, including a featured matchup:

---

WEEK 7 (Oct. 17-19): Bellevue (3A) at Eastlake (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Eastlake High School, Sammamish

Eastlake won an undefeated 4A KingCo title last fall, and Bellevue an undefeated 3A KingCo title. This year, though, the two teams will clash in a league contest, with Bellevue joining five 4A programs in the league’s top tier. Both teams return proven playmakers from last year’s postseason runs — the Wolves reached the 4A semifinals, and the Wolverines won their final 11 games on the way to the 3A title.

---

Moses Lake's Brady Jay, left, participates in Thurston County Team Camp in Tumwater
Photo by Todd Milles

Runner-up recommendation: Kennewick (3A) at Chiawana (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium, Pasco.

Rivalry alert: Eastmont (4A) at Moses Lake (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lions Field, Moses Lake

Non-league appealFerndale (3A) at Lake Stevens (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lake Stevens High School.

Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Arlington (4A) at Glacier Peak (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Snohomish.

Small-school dandy (2A-B)North Kitsap (2A) at Bainbridge (2A), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bainbridge High School, Bainbridge Island.

Six more to look at: Archbishop Murphy at Lynden (7 p.m. Friday); Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley (7 p.m. Friday); Meridian at Nooksack Valley (7 p.m. Friday); Prosser at Othello (7 p.m. Friday); Sumner at Curtis (7 p.m. Friday); Yelm at Bethel (7 p.m. Friday).

---

Published
