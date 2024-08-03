Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 7: Time for the KingCo pecking order to firm up?
Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the seventh weekend of the upcoming fall?
We've got you covered.
SBLive WA breaks down Week 7 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the 12 must-see games, including a featured matchup:
---
WEEK 7 (Oct. 17-19): Bellevue (3A) at Eastlake (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Eastlake High School, Sammamish
Eastlake won an undefeated 4A KingCo title last fall, and Bellevue an undefeated 3A KingCo title. This year, though, the two teams will clash in a league contest, with Bellevue joining five 4A programs in the league’s top tier. Both teams return proven playmakers from last year’s postseason runs — the Wolves reached the 4A semifinals, and the Wolverines won their final 11 games on the way to the 3A title.
---
Runner-up recommendation: Kennewick (3A) at Chiawana (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium, Pasco.
Rivalry alert: Eastmont (4A) at Moses Lake (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lions Field, Moses Lake
Non-league appeal: Ferndale (3A) at Lake Stevens (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lake Stevens High School.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Arlington (4A) at Glacier Peak (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Snohomish.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): North Kitsap (2A) at Bainbridge (2A), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bainbridge High School, Bainbridge Island.
Six more to look at: Archbishop Murphy at Lynden (7 p.m. Friday); Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley (7 p.m. Friday); Meridian at Nooksack Valley (7 p.m. Friday); Prosser at Othello (7 p.m. Friday); Sumner at Curtis (7 p.m. Friday); Yelm at Bethel (7 p.m. Friday).
---