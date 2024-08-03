Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 8: Standing room only in this Tri-Cities turf war
Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the eighth weekend of the upcoming fall?
We've got you covered.
SBLive WA breaks down Week 8 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the 12 must-see games, including a featured matchup:
---
WEEK 8 (Oct. 24-26): Kamiakin (4A) at Kennewick (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick
Both 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference co-favorites are also the league's projected top playoff seeds for their respective classifications. But this Week 8 contest has more drama than that. For starters, this is for bragging rights in town, which is a big deal around these parts. And the overall league champion could be crowned, too. The Lions have won the past two gmes in the series, but by a combined seven points.
---
Runner-up recommendation: O’Dea (3A) at Roosevelt (3A), 5 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Rivalry alert: Tumwater (2A) at W.F. West (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, W.F. West High School, Chehalis
Non-league appeal: Nooksack Valley (1A) at Montesano (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Montesano High School
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Woodinville (4A) at Bellevue (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Bellevue High School
Small-school dandy (2A-B): Toledo (2B) at Onalaska (2B), 7 p.m. Friday, Onalaska High School
Six more to look at: Ridgeline at Mount Spokane (5 p.m. Friday); Chiawana at Richland (7 p.m. Friday); Curtis at Puyallup (7 p.m. Friday); Sedro-Woolley at Ferndale (7 p.m. Friday); Wilbur-Creston-Keller at Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7 p.m. Friday); Eastlake at Bothell (Saturday)
---