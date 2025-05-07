No doubt about it, Bellevue football should bounce back in big way in 2025
Bellevue High School football coach Michael Kneip said he's gone through "great reflection" over the past six months.
In defense of their WIAA Class 3A championship last December, the Wolverines brought their pristine season record and aura of invincibility into Husky Stadium - and were shockingly taken down by O'Dea, 38-15, at Gridiron Classic.
"They kept the genie in the bottle," said Kneip, explaining O'Dea's usage of the 3-3 stack defense against Bellevue's Wing-T attack was a new wrinkle that proved quite effective.
"You know, our guys have handled it well."
One thing is for certain, you put a chess board in front of Kneip all offseason, he is going to make a calculated move to benefit the future of his program.
And he has, bringing on two former head coaches onto his staff - Jason Rimkus, who had been Bothell's defensive coordinator the past few years, and Reggie Witherspoon, who resigned at Garfield before the 2024 season.
Rimkus will coach the linebackers at Bellevue; Witherspoon will be the team's new special-teams coordinator and help out coaching running backs (where his son, Reylen, plays).
"I love having Jason and Reggie as new feedback lanes with ideas as I look to evolve the program," Kneip said.
Some offseason discussion points with Kneip, who will be entering his eighth season as coach:
---
* How does Bellevue go about rebuilding generational offensive line?: The Wolverines are graduating four experienced all-4A/3A KingCo starters from the line, led by Demetri Manning (Oregon) and Willi Wascher (USC).
The only returner remaining Eric Feng, who servies as the team's "quick" guard, and will continue to as a senior next fall.
Other than penciling in Rhett Huber, who will get a long look at left tackle, Kneip - a former offensive lineman - appears set on allowing his talented younger guys, primarily in the 2028 class, to learn on the fly and develop over the coming months.
"This spring will be bumpy," Kneip said.
---
* Crazy running-back room: As inexperience as the blocking is, the depth of skill-position talent might be at an all-time high in the Kneip era.
Gone are wingbacks Ryken Moon and Bryce Smith, whose production and leadership will be difficult to replace. But fullback Max Jones (1,861 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns) returns as a workhorse inside hammer.
And if Reylen Witherspoon returns close to full health after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last season, he will give the offense its best big-play speed threat since Ishaan Daniels, who is now at Weber State.
"Reylen is a home-run hitter," Kneip said, "and you need those home runs to get to 28 points against the good teams."
Add in Trevin King, who has been plagued by injuries, and a sprinkle of, R.J. Ward and Cayden Thomason (and running quarterback Kasen Carta), and this position group has depth and explosiveness.
"The depth is wild," Kneip said. "I am really excited about this group."
---
* Get ready for the Nick Norrah experience: Expect a huge breakout from Norrah, one of the school's best athletes in just his second season of playing football.
Also a standout basketball player, Norrah's primary position will be free safety, but because of his bigger frame (6-foot-3, 200 pounds), he can slide closer to the line of scrimmage.
On offense, he is a jump-ball master at wide receiver. And he will be the team's primary punter, which means he should be a centerpiece in the team's gadget-play world.
"There aren't too many kids who walk around and look like him ... so we will find unique ways to use him," Kneip said.
"He is a football player now, and not a basketball player who plays football."
---
BELLEVUE 2025 SCHEDULE
Week 1 vs. Bethel, 7 p.m (Sept. 5)
Week 2 vs. Lake Stevens, 7 p.m. (Sept. 12)
Week 3 is bye
Week 4 at Mount Si, 7 p.m. (Sept. 26)
Week 5 vs. Bothell, 7 p.m. (Oct. 3)
Week 6 at Skyline, 7 p.m. (Oct. 10)
Week 7 vs. Eastlake, 7 p.m. (Oct. 17)
Week 8 at Woodinville, 7 p.m. (Oct. 24)
Week 9 at Interlake, 7 p.m. (Oct. 31)
---