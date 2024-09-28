High School

O'Dea vs. Eastside Catholic: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in fourth week (9/27/2024)

It is the game of the year in Seattle - at least before WIAA playoffs - between two 3A Metro League powerhouses

Todd Milles

Cody Thumlert, right, and the rest of Eastside Catholic is ready for a big 2024 season.
Cody Thumlert, right, and the rest of Eastside Catholic is ready for a big 2024 season. / Photo by Vince Miller

It always feels like a special weekend of football when the two football heavyweights of the 3A Metro League get together.

And that time is now - No. 4 O'Dea at No. 2 Eastside Catholic in Sammamish.

The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 4. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: O'DEA VS. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC

FIRST QUARTER

About O'Dea

Key players— OL/DL Kingston Fotualii, LB Joseph Fuavai, WR/DB Sage Salopek, RB/LB Rasaan Thomas, TE Zander Turner

About Eastside Catholic

Key players— RB Jeremiah Burroughs, LB Wassie Lugolobi, OL/DL Jojo Matautia, WR Asa Thompson, OL/DL Cody Thumlert.

WEEK 4 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER

