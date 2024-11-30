High School

O'Dea vs. Eastside Catholic: Live score, updates of Washington high school football semifinals (11/30/2024)

If Fighting Irish can get by 3A Metro rival again Saturday, they will play for WIAA championship for first time since 2019

Todd Milles

O'Dea tight end Zander Turner is an EWU pledge in the 2025 class.
O'Dea tight end Zander Turner is an EWU pledge in the 2025 class. / Photo courtesy of Zander Turner

Wouldn't seem like a normal year of WIAA playoff football if the best rivalry in Class 3A wasn't rekindled.

It's here - No. 2 seed O'Dea, the 3A Metro League champion, against No. 3 Eastside Catholic.

The Fighting Irish went up to Sammamish in Week 4 to clip the Crusaders, 20-0, during the regular season.

The two programs meet in a rematch at 1 p.m. Pacific time in a WIAA semifinal game at Seattle's downtown historic Memorial Stadium. A live feed is available on Eli Sports Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 13. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: O'DEA VS. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC

FIRST QUARTER

Action will be updated once game begins.

---

About O'Dea

Key players— OL Jonah Martin, ATH/DB Sage 5alopek, DL David Schwerzel, DL Sioeli Siale, RB Uriah Stringfield, RB/LB Rasaan Thomas, TE Zander Turner,

About Eastside Catholic

Key players— RB Jeremiah Burroughs, LB Liufau Loumoli, LB Wassie Lugolobi, OL/D Jojo Matautia, LB Carson McKelheer, WR Asa Thompson, DL Cody Thumlert

WEEK 13 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PRIMER

---

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington