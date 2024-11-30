O'Dea vs. Eastside Catholic: Live score, updates of Washington high school football semifinals (11/30/2024)
Wouldn't seem like a normal year of WIAA playoff football if the best rivalry in Class 3A wasn't rekindled.
It's here - No. 2 seed O'Dea, the 3A Metro League champion, against No. 3 Eastside Catholic.
The Fighting Irish went up to Sammamish in Week 4 to clip the Crusaders, 20-0, during the regular season.
The two programs meet in a rematch at 1 p.m. Pacific time in a WIAA semifinal game at Seattle's downtown historic Memorial Stadium. A live feed is available on Eli Sports Network (subscription only).
PRE-GAME: O'DEA VS. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC
FIRST QUARTER
Action will be updated once game begins.
About O'Dea
Key players— OL Jonah Martin, ATH/DB Sage 5alopek, DL David Schwerzel, DL Sioeli Siale, RB Uriah Stringfield, RB/LB Rasaan Thomas, TE Zander Turner,
About Eastside Catholic
Key players— RB Jeremiah Burroughs, LB Liufau Loumoli, LB Wassie Lugolobi, OL/D Jojo Matautia, LB Carson McKelheer, WR Asa Thompson, DL Cody Thumlert
