Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies battling for key Northwest football prospect
All Terrance Saryon had to do was be prodded.
The quick-twitch teenager was primarily a basketball player, although everyone on his father's side from Liberia in West Africa played soccer.
His uncle, Mark Kalashnik, from his mother's Ukrainian side, played football at David Douglas High School in Oregon, so he decided to give that a try in fourth grade.
And all it took was heads-up advice from Portland-based trainer Jamar Howard Sr., of Big 12 Performance, to keep Saryon on track.
"He just told me I'd be really good in football," Saryon said. "I trusted him."
Howard was right. Since committing to football in eighth grade, all Saryon - a 2024 SBLive/SI Washington preseason all-state team member - has done is improve his vast skill and increase his recruiting stock as he has become the best offensive playmaker at wide receiver at Evergreen High School in Vancouver.
And the recruiting action really began picking up last April after he received his first offer from Nevada. California and Oregon State came to visit for a private workout, and offered him a scholarship as well.
And after he was one of the camp most valuable performers at the Avery Strong College Showcase in Tacoma, his two biggest offers were not far behind - Oregon and Washington.
"I haven't talked much with Washington, but with Oregon, they feel he is a really polished football player," Evergreen of Vancouver coach Christian Swain said. "They love that he is twitchy and has a great sense of how to get open."
Oh yeah, he is versatile, too.
While he will likely be an inside receiver in college, Swain also said that his top playmaker (10 catches, 275 yards, touchdown in three games while coming off a calf injury) isn't done growing. He is 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds.
For his size, he has a rare ability to run around - and through - contact. He has lined up at running back (and is the emergency quarterback) at Evergreen.
"I had a pretty good sophomore season, and everything took off from there," Saryon said.
Although Saryon would not confirm that Oregon and UW were his undisputed recruiting leaders, he said both schools were on the short list.
On Oregon, where he visited for the Boise State game Sept. 7: "Their energy is super, super different. They care about every little detail in their program. And I like Junior Adams (Oregon receivers coach), who knows everything they are doing."
On Washington, where he visited for the Weber State (Aug. 31) and Northwestern games (Sept. 21): "I have a good connection with most of the coaches. They make me feel like I am at hime."