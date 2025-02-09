Puyallup takes much-needed step in journey by winning 4A SPSL boys basketball championship, 3 takeaways
TACOMA, Wash. - Puyallup was appointed preseason favorite in 4A SPSL boys basketball - and the Vikings played like the league's best team down the stretch in collecting a redemptive victory.
A year after losing to Sumner in the league tournament championship game, Puyallup emerged from a tussle witin intra-district rival Emerald Ridge with a 53-48 victory Saturday night at Tacoma Community College.
Will Nasinec tallied 15 of his shared team-high 17 points in the second half, including inside buckets on back-to-back Puyallup possessions in the final two minutes to give the Vikings a 50-44 lead.
Given the game was tied on nine separate occasions in the second half, a six-point lead proved pivotal for Puyallup.
Zone-beater Mason Sonntag also had 17 points, and Drew Jones added 15 in the victory.
Jamaize McGriff led all scorers with 21 points for the Jaguars, who tied the game one final time at 43-43 on the junior's field goal with 3:20 remaining before Puyallup responded with three consecutive Nasinec baskets, triggered by a tiebreaking 3-pointer.
"You look at our season, we haven't had a lot of close games where we had to work down the stretch playing in that pressure situation," Puyallup coach Kevin Olson said. "This was another big step in that ... and confidence is building."
