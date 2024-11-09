Richland vs. Yelm: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in state play-in week (11/8/2024)
A high-profile program from the Tri-Cities already paid Yelm High School a visit earlier this fall - and the Tornados edged 4A Mid-Columbia Conference powerhouse Kamiakin in Week 3.
But this is the Class 4A state play-in playoffs, and Richland should be equally, if not, more explosive on offense than the Braves.
The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Pacific time in Yelm. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 10. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
Will update once game begins.
---
About Richland
Key players— RB/DB Jakob Brannon, RB/LB Sylen Kiesel-Kauhane, WR/DB Colson Mackey, LB Cannon Weikum, QB Jackson Woodard,
About Yelm
Key players— ATH Jacob Ford, RB/LB Nathan Ford, OL/DL Chris Hauss, QB Parker Myers, OL/DL Jacob Tracy
---
---