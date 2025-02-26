Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 1A girls basketball preview, game picks
Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 1A basketball: Yakima SunDome.
Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Yakima.
Here is the Class 1A regional girls basketball primer:
---
CLASS 1A (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Lynden Christian (20-3) vs. 8-seed Naches Valley (20-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mount Vernon HS
2-seed Bellevue Christian (21-2) vs. 7-seed Cashmere (17-7), 8 p.m. Friday, Issaquah HS
3-seed Zillah (20-3) vs. 6-seed Seton Catholic (18-6), noon Saturday, Davis HS, Yakima
4-seed King's (17-7) vs. 5-seed Annie Wright (19-5), 8 p.m. Friday, Bellevue College
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Nooksack Valley (16-8) vs. No. 16-seed Hoquiam (15-8), noon Saturday, Mount Vernon HS
10-seed Montesano (17-7) vs. No. 15-seed Bush (15-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, W.F. West HS, Chehalis
11-seed Wapato (14-10) vs. No. 14-seed King's Way Christian (16-5), 8 p.m. Friday, Davis HS, Yakima
12-seed Cedar Park Christian (15-7) vs. No. 13-seed Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (13-8). 4 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue College
---
TOP DOG
Lynden Christian might not have the break-you-down scorer other teams have. What the Lyncs do have is unmatched in this tournament - physical size, lineup depth and the collective expectation that they are the ones who should come home with the big gold ball.
CAN FILL IT UP
Wapato has had a run of guards who can light it up from anywhere inside the NBA 3-point line - and Trinity "Trin" Wheeler certainly can get on that type of heater. She scored a school-record 42 points earlier this year against Cashmere - and has the green light to fire away.
CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP
More for the fast-paced style, the King's-Annie Wright showdown - led by junior point guards Kaleo Anderson (Knights) and Aaliyeh Martin (Gators) - has fan-watching appeal. Both programs are accomplished at the state level.
GAME PICKS
Lynden Christian over Naches Valley
Bellevue Christian over Cashmere
Zillah over Seton Catholic
King's over Annie Wright
Nooksack Valley over Hoquiam
Montesano over Bush
Wapato over King's Way Christian
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls over Cedar Park Christian
---
---
SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (20-2)
2. Chiawana (22-1)
3. Lake Washington (23-4)
4. Woodinville (23-4)
5. Union (20-3)
6. Camas (19-6)
7. Auburn (19-6)
8. Sumner (222-4)
9. Mead (16-7)
10. Issaquah (19-11)
Others: Redmond (22-4), Emerald Ridge (18-7), Kennedy Catholic (18-6), Lake Stevens (16-7).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (23-0)
2. North Thurston (26-1)
3. Lakeside of Seattle (22-4)
4. White River (22-3)
5. Seattle Prep (20-7)
6. Ridgeline (20-4)
7. Eastside Catholic (15-11)
8. Kennewick (17-6)
9. Roosevelt (17-9)
10. Stanwood (20-4)
Others: Bellevue (20-6), Garfield (13-9), Meadowdale (17-6), River Ridge (20-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (24-0)
2. Ellensburg (24-0)
3. Deer Park (23-0)
4. W.F. West (23-1)
5. Archbishop Murphy (22-2)
6. Prosser (21-4)
7. Columbia River (20-3)
8. Woodland (17-4)
9. Bainbridge (19-5)
10. Eatonville (19-3)
Others: Port Angeles (17-6).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (18-3)
2. Bellevue Christian (21-2)
3. King's (17-7)
4. Zillah (20-3)
5. Annie Wright (19-5)
6. Seton Catholic (18-6)
7. Cashmere (17-7)
8. Naches Valley (20-5)
9. Nooksack Valley (16-8)
10. Montesano (17-7)
Others: Wapato (14-10), Cedar Park Christian (15-7), King's Way Christian (16-5).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (21-2)
2. Rainier (20-3)
3. Reardan (19-2)
4. Brewster (20-4)
5. Napavine (19-6)
6. Mount Vernon Christian (19-3)
7. Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-5)
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (19-4)
9. Mabton (22-4)
10. Columbia of Burbank (17-7)
Others: Liberty of Spangle (19-7).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (20-1)
2. Garfield-Palouse (21-2)
3. Waterville-Mansfield (20-3)
4. Yakama Tribal (19-3)
5. Wellpinit (21-2)
6. Pateros (19-5)
7. Inchelium (20-2)
8. Oakesdale (18-5)
9. Lummi (22-4)
10. Sunnyside Christian (19-5)
Others: Pe Ell (21-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-6), Crosspoint (17-7), Taholah (17-6).
---