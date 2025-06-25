SBLive's 2025 Washington high school softball all-state team: Skyview's Maddie Milhorn is player of year
Here is SBLive’s 2025 spring all-state team for Washington high school softball. The statewide team covers all WIAA classifications and was compiled by senior reporter Todd Milles.
Players were selected based on spring high school performance, coach recommendations, all-league awards and overall team success, most importantly in the postseason.
---
All-classification player of the year: Maddie Milhorn, Skyview, sr.
Skyview coach Kim Anthony insists ace pitcher Maddie Milhorn is one of the nicest, politest and most fun-loving leaders she's ever had in her program.
Not sure opposing batters felt the same way stepping up to face her.
There's a reason why the hard thrower is headed off to play at the University of Oregon - she is elite in skill and a difficult pitching puzzle to solve.
Milhorn won 21 games. She struck out 241 batters in 107 innings pitched. She gave up six earned runs - good enough for a 0.39 earned-run average.
And in the WIAA Class 4A championships, Anthony asked Milhorn to pitch every inning for four games, giving up just one run with 49 strikeouts in 26 innings in leading the No. 1 Storm to the state championship.
"I wasn't going to be the coach to lose with her on the bench," said Anthony, who did manage Milhorn's workload during the regular season.
Milhorn leaves as one of the most accomplished players in state history - a 68-2 record (and two saves) with a 0.60 ERA and 951 strikeouts in nearly 468 innings pitched. She also bopped 39 home runs with the bat.
And she has a pair of Gatorade state player of the year awards - and finally a WIAA championship after a runner-up (2022) and third-place finish (2024).
"She's humble but she's also a fierce competitor," Anthony said. "I would not want anybody else out there in the big moment."
---
Coach of the year: Pat Pace, Montesano
When Pat Pace returned to his alma mater in 1994, he wanted to be in the dugout next to former baseball coach Bradley Pocklington as a Montesano assistant.
But with a first-year teaching salary of $21,000, when a paid assistant job opened up on the softball side under Jim Andrews, he accepted it for two seasons, then became the program leader in 1997.
And Pace, 55, has not looked back since then.
He extended his state-record run of WIAA championships to 12 earlier this month when the Bulldogs downed Rochester in the Class 1A finals in Richland.
Not bad for a coach who figured he would become a full-time administrator after 2024, but told himself he had to return to coaching after the team's disappointing loss to Royal in the state quarterfinals of that season.
"I was not ready to give it up," Pace said.
With no proven pitcher to start this season, Montesano wasn't even the favorite in its classification. But with the effectiveness of innings-eater junior Grace Gooding and the emergence of ninth grader Violet Prince, suddenly the Bulldogs had two shutdown co-aces by midseason.
And when Montesano hit its final gear heading into the postseason, it left everybody else in the dust.
"Go back to 1998 when we won our first state title, this team reminded me of that where nobody knew our pitchers and we did not get going strong until May," Pace said.
---
4A player of the year: Allie Thomsen, Jackson, sr.
Jackson had losing record much of season, but when this UW signee got rolling in circle (15-7, 2.31 ERA) and with bat (.538, 19 XBH), she carried Timberwolves to unexpected run to state semifinals.
---
3A player of the year: Avery Huh, Liberty of Issaquah, jr.
Pitched every inning of the postseason, and was two-way catalyst (17-5, 2.61 ERA; 233 strikeouts in 142.1 IP; 420 BA, nine HR, 35 RBI) in team's run to Class 3A crown.
---
2A player of the year: Lilly Camp, Aberdeen, sr.
Pitches are so hard and heavy with movement, Grand Canyon signee just wore batters out (19-3, 0.52 ERA, 311 strikeouts in 148.2 IP) - especially in Class 2A championships as Bobcats won it all.
---
1A player of the year: Shelby Southard, Cedar Park Christian, jr.
Nobody in classification made better "ping" with bat (.726 BA, 16 HR, 38 XBH, 56 RBI, 58 runs) than this Nebraska commit, and she also won 12 games as a pitcher.
---
2B player of the year: Danika Hallom, Adna, sr.
A natural outfielder, this Lower Columbia College signee (.580 BA, 17 XBH, 42 RBI, 40 runs) played catcher since the 2024 district tournament - and led Pirates to title-town three-peat.
---
1B player of the year: Abi Guest, DeSales, sr.
An off-speed pitching artist (13-0, 2.54 ERA); won all seven playoff starts), Guest led Irish to Class 1B championship repeat. Also hit .452 with 53 runs and 33 stolen bases.
---
2025 ALL-STATE SOFTBALL FIRST-TEAM HITTERS
Catcher: Ali Parkin, Montesano, sr.
Been arguably the best small-school catcher in Washington for three seasons, she was 1A Evergreen offensive MVP (.519 BA, 11 HR, 52 RBI) - a year after being voted league defensive player of the year.
Corner infielder: Avery Brewer, Selah, jr.
Missed all of 2024 with knee injury, but returned as best player in 2A CWAC (and Yakima) at third base - .618 batting average with 15 home runs and 72 RBI. Also tossed no-hitter as pitcher.
Corner infielder: Abygale Redwine, Emerald Ridge, sr.
Was the thunder in Jaguars' lineup at first base as 4A SPSL offensive MVP (.559 BA, 28 XPH, including 21 doubles, 50 RBI) as Emerald Ridge had another deep Class 4A playoff showing.
Middle infielder: Addy Harmier, Skyview, sr.
What happens when you combine fast hands and quick at-bat adjustments? It's what this Portland State-bound second baseman did this spring (.479 BA, 16 HR, 48 RBI; five HR in postseason).
Middle infielder: Jordana King, Garfield, sr.
Stanford shortstop signee (.541 bA, 29 XBH, 62 runs, 10 SB) was excellent in regular season - and nearly unstoppable in Class 3A championships, carrying Bulldogs to championship finals.
Middle infielder: Kiley Sledge, Franklin Pierce, soph.
Best all-around player in Class 2A at shortstop, Sledge was unanimous SPSL player of the year (.737 BA, 24 XBH in 19 games, 49 runs, 22 SB), leading Cardinals to WIAA tournament in Selah.
Outfielder: Hayden Downer, Seattle Prep, jr.
Five-tool 3A Metro player of the year (.661 BA, .764 OBP, 11 HR, 25 RBI, 42 runs, 28 SB) had nation's longest hitting streak at 64 games end this spring. Committed to Ohio State.
Outfielder: Mia Hammington, Tahoma, jr.
Could beat a defense in so many ways, and was voted 4A NPSL player of the year (.642 BA, 32 XBH, 38 runs, 38 RBI, 12 SB) in leading Bears to WIAA championships; Grand Canyon commit.
Outfielder: Sophia Sams, Richland, sr.
Two-time 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference player of the year (.588 BA, 17 doubles, 49 RBI, 41 runs) finished up fantastic career as three-time SBLive WA all-state selection.
Outfielder: Devyn Wilson, Skyline, jr.
When this different-level D1 prospect returned to lineup in leadoff spot, Spartans took off to win 4A KingCo title and become Dist. 1/2 runner-up. Elite talent (.475 BA, 13 XBH, 29 runs in 59 ABs).
Designated hitter: Ally Hetzel, Mount Si, sr.
Washington Huskies signee had monster senior season as 4A KingCo divisional MVP (.627 BA, state-best 18 HR, 28 XBH, 55 RBI) - all playing high-level catcher as well.
Utility: Madison Lee, Roosevelt, sr.
Carnegie Mellon-bound speedster played catcher and outfielder, and was still one of top lineup table-setters in the state - .554 batting average, 51 runs and 61 stolen bases.
Two-way: Makenzie Henthorn, Mark Morris, jr.
2A GSHL player of the year was reliable pitching ace in circle (17-1, 0.75 ERA, 270 strikeouts in 140 IP), but also emerged as legitimate power hitter (15 HR, 46 RBI).
Two-way: Jessika Jennings, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.
4A SPSL divisional MVP was one of top pitchers (16-3, 1.88 ERA, 205 strikeouts in 119 IP) and hitters (.495 BA, 21 XBH, 55 RBI) for third-place state finisher in deep league. Signed with UMass Lowell.
---
2025 ALL-STATE SOFTBALL FIRST-TEAM PITCHERS
Pitcher: Addi Anderson, Stanwood, soph.
Alaska native led Spartans to 3A District 1 championship and top seed in WIAA championships - and was named league pitcher of the year (16-2, 2.34 ERA, 191 strikeouts in 131 innings pitched).
Pitcher: Reagan Fleming, North Creek, jr.
Talk about quintessential workhorse - Fleming took the ball every game and excelled as 4A KingCo's top ace (state-best 23 wins, 2.58 ERA, 271 strikeouts in 182 innings pitched).
Pitcher: Kasandra Gonzalez, Sedro-Woolley, jr.
Northwest Conference defensive MVP (16-3, 1.17 ERA, 258 strikeouts in 131.1 innings pitched) was so difficult to square up, and she led Cubs to Class 3A semifinals - and third-place state finish.
Pitcher: Addison Jay, Mount Spokane, jr.
Won 11 games in Greater Spokane League play, holding a 0.90 ERA, registering multiple no-hitters. Best player in Spokane led Wildcats to deep Class 3A tournament run (fourth place).
Pitcher: Heidi Leitz, Port Angeles, sr.
Saint Martin's signee was 2A Olympic MVP (16-2, 2.30 ERA, 194 strikeouts in 110 innings pitched), and sent Roughriders to Class 2A title game after perfect game in semifinals against Mark Morris.
Pitcher: Sierra Murray, Rogers of Puyallup, fr.
What a splashy debut for the ninth grader who was the best player in the 4A SPSL - 17-4, 1.35 ERA, 252 strikeouts in 155.1 innings pitched - leading Rams to Class 4A title game.
---