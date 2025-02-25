High School

Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 1B girls basketball preview, game picks

Two-time defending state champion Neah Bay hosts Pateros on Saturday in Tacoma

Morgan Lentz and Garfield-Palouse are Class 1B girls basketball contenders in 2024-25.
Morgan Lentz and Garfield-Palouse are Class 1B girls basketball contenders in 2024-25. / Photo by John Gehring

Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 1B basketball: Spokane Arena

Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Spokane.

Here is the Class 1B regional girls basketball primer:

---

CLASS 1B SCHEDULE (Bracket)

PROTECTED

1-seed Neah Bay (20-1) vs. 8-seed Pateros (19-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mount Tahoma HS, Tacoma

2-seed Waterville-Mansfield (20-3) vs. 7-seed Pe Ell (21-0), noon Saturday, Wenatchee HS

3-seed Garfield-Palouse (21-2) vs. 6-seed Inchelium (20-2), 8 p.m. Friday, Cheney HS

4-seed Yakama Tribal (19-3) vs. 5-seed Wellpinit (21-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Davis HS, Yakima

LOSER-OUT

9-seed Lummi Nation (22-4) vs. No. 16 Muckleshoot Tribal-No. 17 Mary M. Knight winner, 8 p.m. Friday, Mount Vernon HS

10-seed Oaksdale (18-5) vs. No. 15 Taholah-No. 18 Evergreen Lutheran winner, 4 p.m. Saturday, Cheney HS

11-seed Sunnyside Christian (19-5) vs. No. 14 Almira-Coulee-Hartline-No. 19 Willapa Valley winner, 4 p.m. Saturday, Davis HS, Yakima

12-seed Crosspoint (17-7) vs. No. 13 Wilbur-Creston-Keller-No. 20 Summit Classical Christian winner, 4 p.m. Saturday, Mount Tahoma HS, Tacoma

---

TOP DOG

Neah Bay might not have the scoring ceiling it has had during its previous two state-championship seasons, but the Lady Reds are playing the same level of physical, suffocating pressure defense, led by guard Cerise Moss.

CAN FILL IT UP

Almira-Coulee-Hartline point guard Naomi Molitor might only be 5-foot-4, but the quick-moving junior is a walking bucket - a three-level scorer who is difficult to track. Also the reigning Class '1B' girls golf champion.

CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP

Is 21-0 Pe Ell for real? The Trojans have a good interior duo, led by Peyton Zock. But they are taking a huge step up in level of competition in traveling to face second-seeded Waterville-Mansfield in Wenatchee.

GAME PICKS

Neah Bay over Pateros

Waterville-Mansfield over Pe Ell

Garfield-Palouse over Inchelium

Wellpinit over Yakama Tribal

Lummi Nation vs. Muckleshoot Tribal/Mary M. Knight winner

Oakesdale vs. Taholah/Evergreen Lutheran winner

Sunnyside Christian vs. ACH/Willapa Valley winner

Crosspoint vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller/Summit Classical Christian winner

---

SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Davis of Yakima (20-2)

2. Chiawana (22-1)

3. Lake Washington (23-4)

4. Woodinville (23-4)

5. Union (20-3)

6. Camas (19-6)

7. Auburn (19-6)

8. Sumner (222-4)

9. Mead (16-7)

10. Issaquah (19-11)

Others: Redmond (22-4), Emerald Ridge (18-7), Kennedy Catholic (18-6), Lake Stevens (16-7).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Central Valley (23-0)

2. North Thurston (26-1)

3. Lakeside of Seattle (22-4)

4. White River (22-3)

5. Seattle Prep (20-7)

6. Ridgeline (20-4)

7. Eastside Catholic (15-11)

8. Kennewick (17-6)

9. Roosevelt (17-9)

10. Stanwood (20-4)

Others: Bellevue (20-6), Garfield (13-9), Meadowdale (17-6), River Ridge (20-7).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (24-0)

2. Ellensburg (24-0)

3. Deer Park (23-0)

4. W.F. West (23-1)

5. Archbishop Murphy (22-2)

6. Prosser (21-4)

7. Columbia River (20-3)

8. Woodland (17-4)

9. Bainbridge (19-5)

10. Eatonville (19-3)

Others: Port Angeles (17-6).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Lynden Christian (18-3)

2. Bellevue Christian (21-2)

3. King's (17-7)

4. Zillah (20-3)

5. Annie Wright (19-5)

6. Seton Catholic (18-6)

7. Cashmere (17-7)

8. Naches Valley (20-5)

9. Nooksack Valley (16-8)

10. Montesano (17-7)

Others: Wapato (14-10), Cedar Park Christian (15-7), King's Way Christian (16-5).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Adna (21-2)

2. Rainier (20-3)

3. Reardan (19-2)

4. Brewster (20-4)

5. Napavine (19-6)

6. Mount Vernon Christian (19-3)

7. Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-5)

8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (19-4)

9. Mabton (22-4)

10. Columbia of Burbank (17-7)

Others: Liberty of Spangle (19-7).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Neah Bay (20-1)

2. Garfield-Palouse (21-2)

3. Waterville-Mansfield (20-3)

4. Yakama Tribal (19-3)

5. Wellpinit (21-2)

6. Pateros (19-5)

7. Inchelium (20-2)

8. Oakesdale (18-5)

9. Lummi (22-4)

10. Sunnyside Christian (19-5)

Others: Pe Ell (21-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-6), Crosspoint (17-7), Taholah (17-6).

---

Published
