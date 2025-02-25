Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 1B girls basketball preview, game picks
Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 1B basketball: Spokane Arena
Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Spokane.
Here is the Class 1B regional girls basketball primer:
---
CLASS 1B SCHEDULE (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Neah Bay (20-1) vs. 8-seed Pateros (19-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mount Tahoma HS, Tacoma
2-seed Waterville-Mansfield (20-3) vs. 7-seed Pe Ell (21-0), noon Saturday, Wenatchee HS
3-seed Garfield-Palouse (21-2) vs. 6-seed Inchelium (20-2), 8 p.m. Friday, Cheney HS
4-seed Yakama Tribal (19-3) vs. 5-seed Wellpinit (21-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Davis HS, Yakima
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Lummi Nation (22-4) vs. No. 16 Muckleshoot Tribal-No. 17 Mary M. Knight winner, 8 p.m. Friday, Mount Vernon HS
10-seed Oaksdale (18-5) vs. No. 15 Taholah-No. 18 Evergreen Lutheran winner, 4 p.m. Saturday, Cheney HS
11-seed Sunnyside Christian (19-5) vs. No. 14 Almira-Coulee-Hartline-No. 19 Willapa Valley winner, 4 p.m. Saturday, Davis HS, Yakima
12-seed Crosspoint (17-7) vs. No. 13 Wilbur-Creston-Keller-No. 20 Summit Classical Christian winner, 4 p.m. Saturday, Mount Tahoma HS, Tacoma
---
TOP DOG
Neah Bay might not have the scoring ceiling it has had during its previous two state-championship seasons, but the Lady Reds are playing the same level of physical, suffocating pressure defense, led by guard Cerise Moss.
CAN FILL IT UP
Almira-Coulee-Hartline point guard Naomi Molitor might only be 5-foot-4, but the quick-moving junior is a walking bucket - a three-level scorer who is difficult to track. Also the reigning Class '1B' girls golf champion.
CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP
Is 21-0 Pe Ell for real? The Trojans have a good interior duo, led by Peyton Zock. But they are taking a huge step up in level of competition in traveling to face second-seeded Waterville-Mansfield in Wenatchee.
GAME PICKS
Neah Bay over Pateros
Waterville-Mansfield over Pe Ell
Garfield-Palouse over Inchelium
Wellpinit over Yakama Tribal
Lummi Nation vs. Muckleshoot Tribal/Mary M. Knight winner
Oakesdale vs. Taholah/Evergreen Lutheran winner
Sunnyside Christian vs. ACH/Willapa Valley winner
Crosspoint vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller/Summit Classical Christian winner
---
SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (20-2)
2. Chiawana (22-1)
3. Lake Washington (23-4)
4. Woodinville (23-4)
5. Union (20-3)
6. Camas (19-6)
7. Auburn (19-6)
8. Sumner (222-4)
9. Mead (16-7)
10. Issaquah (19-11)
Others: Redmond (22-4), Emerald Ridge (18-7), Kennedy Catholic (18-6), Lake Stevens (16-7).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (23-0)
2. North Thurston (26-1)
3. Lakeside of Seattle (22-4)
4. White River (22-3)
5. Seattle Prep (20-7)
6. Ridgeline (20-4)
7. Eastside Catholic (15-11)
8. Kennewick (17-6)
9. Roosevelt (17-9)
10. Stanwood (20-4)
Others: Bellevue (20-6), Garfield (13-9), Meadowdale (17-6), River Ridge (20-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (24-0)
2. Ellensburg (24-0)
3. Deer Park (23-0)
4. W.F. West (23-1)
5. Archbishop Murphy (22-2)
6. Prosser (21-4)
7. Columbia River (20-3)
8. Woodland (17-4)
9. Bainbridge (19-5)
10. Eatonville (19-3)
Others: Port Angeles (17-6).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (18-3)
2. Bellevue Christian (21-2)
3. King's (17-7)
4. Zillah (20-3)
5. Annie Wright (19-5)
6. Seton Catholic (18-6)
7. Cashmere (17-7)
8. Naches Valley (20-5)
9. Nooksack Valley (16-8)
10. Montesano (17-7)
Others: Wapato (14-10), Cedar Park Christian (15-7), King's Way Christian (16-5).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (21-2)
2. Rainier (20-3)
3. Reardan (19-2)
4. Brewster (20-4)
5. Napavine (19-6)
6. Mount Vernon Christian (19-3)
7. Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-5)
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (19-4)
9. Mabton (22-4)
10. Columbia of Burbank (17-7)
Others: Liberty of Spangle (19-7).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (20-1)
2. Garfield-Palouse (21-2)
3. Waterville-Mansfield (20-3)
4. Yakama Tribal (19-3)
5. Wellpinit (21-2)
6. Pateros (19-5)
7. Inchelium (20-2)
8. Oakesdale (18-5)
9. Lummi (22-4)
10. Sunnyside Christian (19-5)
Others: Pe Ell (21-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-6), Crosspoint (17-7), Taholah (17-6).
---