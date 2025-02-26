Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 2B girls basketball preview, game picks
Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 2B basketball: Spokane Arena
Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Spokane.
Here is the Class 2B regional girls basketball primer:
---
CLASS 2B SCHEDULE (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Rainier (20-3) vs. 8-seed Northwest Christian of Colbert (19-4), 6 p.m. Friday, W.F. West HS, Chehalis
2-seed Adna (21-2) vs. 7-seed Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-5), noon Saturday, W.F. West HS, Chehalis
3-seed Brewster (20-4) vs. 6-seed Mount Vernon Christian (19-3), 4 p.m. Saturday, Wenatchee HS
4-seed Reardan (19-2) vs. 5-seed Napavine (19-6), noon Saturday, Cheney HS
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Mabton (22-4) vs. No. 16-seed La Conner (13-11), 10 a.m. Saturday, Davis HS, Yakima
10-seed Liberty of Spangle (19-7) vs. No. 15-seed Okanogan (14-11), 4 p.m. Saturday, Central Valley HS
11-seed Columbia of Burbank (17-7) vs. No. 14-seed Mossyrock (12-11), 2 p.m. Saturday, Richland HS
12-seed Colfax (13-13) vs. No. 13-seed Tri-Cities Prep (13-12), 6 p.m. Saturday, Cheney HS
---
TOP DOG
Adna might have lost the District 4 championship to Rainier, but the Pirates still have consistently played at the highest level all season. Everyone knows what Karsyn Freeman brings, but Danika Hallom and McKenna Torrey complete well-rounded backcourt.
CAN FILL IT UP
How do you defend Freeman? Even when you have her in a disadvantageous position guarding her, she has such good body control, she makes more difficult shots than anybody in the state. A true alpha scorer who loves performing in the spotlight.
CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP
After Reardan won the District 6 championship, it gets a big statement opportunity by being matched up against defending state champion Napavine. Rylynn Green is a versatile playmaker on both ends, and ninth grader Chasyn Waters is already one of the best scorers on the team.
GAME PICKS
Rainier over Northwest Christian of Colbert
Adna over Cle Elum-Roslyn
Brewster over Mount Vernon Christian
Napavine over Reardan
Mabton over La Conner
Liberty of Spangle over Okanogan
Mossyrock over Columbia of Burbank
Colfax over Tri-Cites Prep
---
SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (20-2)
2. Chiawana (22-1)
3. Lake Washington (23-4)
4. Woodinville (23-4)
5. Union (20-3)
6. Camas (19-6)
7. Auburn (19-6)
8. Sumner (222-4)
9. Mead (16-7)
10. Issaquah (19-11)
Others: Redmond (22-4), Emerald Ridge (18-7), Kennedy Catholic (18-6), Lake Stevens (16-7).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (23-0)
2. North Thurston (26-1)
3. Lakeside of Seattle (22-4)
4. White River (22-3)
5. Seattle Prep (20-7)
6. Ridgeline (20-4)
7. Eastside Catholic (15-11)
8. Kennewick (17-6)
9. Roosevelt (17-9)
10. Stanwood (20-4)
Others: Bellevue (20-6), Garfield (13-9), Meadowdale (17-6), River Ridge (20-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (24-0)
2. Ellensburg (24-0)
3. Deer Park (23-0)
4. W.F. West (23-1)
5. Archbishop Murphy (22-2)
6. Prosser (21-4)
7. Columbia River (20-3)
8. Woodland (17-4)
9. Bainbridge (19-5)
10. Eatonville (19-3)
Others: Port Angeles (17-6).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (18-3)
2. Bellevue Christian (21-2)
3. King's (17-7)
4. Zillah (20-3)
5. Annie Wright (19-5)
6. Seton Catholic (18-6)
7. Cashmere (17-7)
8. Naches Valley (20-5)
9. Nooksack Valley (16-8)
10. Montesano (17-7)
Others: Wapato (14-10), Cedar Park Christian (15-7), King's Way Christian (16-5).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (21-2)
2. Rainier (20-3)
3. Reardan (19-2)
4. Brewster (20-4)
5. Napavine (19-6)
6. Mount Vernon Christian (19-3)
7. Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-5)
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (19-4)
9. Mabton (22-4)
10. Columbia of Burbank (17-7)
Others: Liberty of Spangle (19-7).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (20-1)
2. Garfield-Palouse (21-2)
3. Waterville-Mansfield (20-3)
4. Yakama Tribal (19-3)
5. Wellpinit (21-2)
6. Pateros (19-5)
7. Inchelium (20-2)
8. Oakesdale (18-5)
9. Lummi (22-4)
10. Sunnyside Christian (19-5)
Others: Pe Ell (21-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-6), Crosspoint (17-7), Taholah (17-6).
---