Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 3A girls basketball preview, game picks
Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 3A basketball: Tacoma Dome.
Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Tacoma.
Here is the Class 3A regional girls basketball primer:
---
CLASS 3A SCHEDULE (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Central Valley (23-0) vs. 8-seed Meadowdale (17-6), 8 p.m. Friday, Central Valley HS, Spokane
2-seed North Thurston (26-1) vs. 7-seed Kennewick (17-6), 2 p.m. Saturday, University of Puget Sound, Tacoma
3-seed White River (22-3) vs. 6-seed Lakeside of Seattle (22-4), 4 p.m. Saturday, Auburn HS
4-seed Stanwood (20-4) vs. 5-seed Seattle Prep (20-7), 8 p.m. Friday, Arlington HS
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Ridgeline (20-4) vs. No. 17 Bellevue (21-6), 6 p.m. Friday, Central Valley HS, Spokane
10-seed River Ridge (20-7) vs. No. 15 Roosevelt (18-9), 6 p.m. Saturday, Mount Tahoma HS, Tacoma
11-seed Mountain View (15-6) vs. No. 19 Garfield (14-9), noon Saturday, Mark Morris HS, Longview
12-seed Eastside Catholic (15-11) vs. No. 13 Bellarmine Prep (22-8), 2 p.m. Saturday, Issaquah HS
---
TOP DOG
Paced by McDonald's All-American Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley went unscathed through the Greater Spokane League. She is inside-outside anchor for a group of guards who are tenacious on defense and aggressive on offense, led by Eden Sander.
CAN FILL IT UP
Both standout North Thurston guards Soraya Ogaldez and Shayla Cordis average well over 20 points per game - and can put up 30 points in an instance. But they are very different in their style: Ogaldez is pure power off the dribble while Cordis is smooth around the perimeter.
CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP
When you watch White River take on Lakeside of Seattle, fundamental, disciplined basketball will be on display. Both teams run their stuff on both ends - and win games. Lions have a size advantage across the lineup while 3A NPSL champions will counter with plenty of 3-pointers.
GAME PICKS
Central Valley over Meadowdale
North Thurston over Kennewick
Lakeside of Seattle over White River
Seattle Prep over Stanwood
Ridgeline over Bellevue
Roosevelt over River Ridge
Garfield over Mountain View
Eastside Catholic over Bellarmine Prep
---
---
SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (20-2)
2. Chiawana (22-1)
3. Lake Washington (23-4)
4. Woodinville (23-4)
5. Union (20-3)
6. Camas (19-6)
7. Auburn (19-6)
8. Sumner (222-4)
9. Mead (16-7)
10. Issaquah (19-11)
Others: Redmond (22-4), Emerald Ridge (18-7), Kennedy Catholic (18-6), Lake Stevens (16-7).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (23-0)
2. North Thurston (26-1)
3. Lakeside of Seattle (22-4)
4. White River (22-3)
5. Seattle Prep (20-7)
6. Ridgeline (20-4)
7. Eastside Catholic (15-11)
8. Kennewick (17-6)
9. Roosevelt (17-9)
10. Stanwood (20-4)
Others: Bellevue (20-6), Garfield (13-9), Meadowdale (17-6), River Ridge (20-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (24-0)
2. Ellensburg (24-0)
3. Deer Park (23-0)
4. W.F. West (23-1)
5. Archbishop Murphy (22-2)
6. Prosser (21-4)
7. Columbia River (20-3)
8. Woodland (17-4)
9. Bainbridge (19-5)
10. Eatonville (19-3)
Others: Port Angeles (17-6).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (18-3)
2. Bellevue Christian (21-2)
3. King's (17-7)
4. Zillah (20-3)
5. Annie Wright (19-5)
6. Seton Catholic (18-6)
7. Cashmere (17-7)
8. Naches Valley (20-5)
9. Nooksack Valley (16-8)
10. Montesano (17-7)
Others: Wapato (14-10), Cedar Park Christian (15-7), King's Way Christian (16-5).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (21-2)
2. Rainier (20-3)
3. Reardan (19-2)
4. Brewster (20-4)
5. Napavine (19-6)
6. Mount Vernon Christian (19-3)
7. Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-5)
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (19-4)
9. Mabton (22-4)
10. Columbia of Burbank (17-7)
Others: Liberty of Spangle (19-7).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (20-1)
2. Garfield-Palouse (21-2)
3. Waterville-Mansfield (20-3)
4. Yakama Tribal (19-3)
5. Wellpinit (21-2)
6. Pateros (19-5)
7. Inchelium (20-2)
8. Oakesdale (18-5)
9. Lummi (22-4)
10. Sunnyside Christian (19-5)
Others: Pe Ell (21-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-6), Crosspoint (17-7), Taholah (17-6).
---