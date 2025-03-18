High School

Rosters for this weekend's WSGBCA senior all-state games released

Three afternoon games will be held Saturday at King's High School

Todd Milles

North Thurston's Soraya Ogaldez, 3, will play in this weekend's WSGBCA all-state game at King's High School.
North Thurston's Soraya Ogaldez, 3, will play in this weekend's WSGBCA all-state game at King's High School. / Photo by Todd Milles

With the event just four days away, the rosters were released for the WSGBCA senior all-state games set for Saturday at King's High School

The Class 1B/2B senior game (2 p.m.) will kick off the action, followed by the 1A/2A senior game (4 p.m.) and finally the 3A/4A senior game (6 p.m.).

Here are the confirmed player selections:

---

Karsyn Freeman scored a game-high 29 points as No. 1 Adna held off No. 2 Rainier in 2B Pacific girls basketball action.
Adna's Karsyn Freeman will anchor the Class 2B squad at the WSGBCA all-state game at King's High School.. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 1B

Rayan Hill, Wellpinit

Keelinana McCoy, Taholah

Bailey McKinley, Wahkiakum

Danea Norman, Wellpinit

Hailey Peone, Inchelium

Alexus Stark, Northport

Olivia Stark, Northport

Claire Wright, Darrington

---

CLASS 2B

Bryn Beckman, Rainier

Karsyn Freeman, Adna

Brenna Gilcrist, Colfax

Gaby Guard, Adna

Danika Hallom, Adna

Jessica McCoy, Napavine

Ruthie Rozema, Mount Vernon Christian

Esmerelda Sanchez, Mabton

Ava Swan, Colfax

---

CLASS 1A

Ellie Bost, Naches Valley

Danya Dykstra, Lynden Christian

Cat Ellard, King's

Maddy Jewett, Naches Valley

Leah Kunz, Cashmere

Allie McKenna, Cashmere

Kate Shintaffer, Nooksack Valley

Allison Shumate, Lynden Christian

Addi Taylor, Bellevue Christian

Trinity Wheeler, Wapato

---

CLASS 2A

Claire Bishop, Burlington-Edison

Brooklyn Coe, Deer Park

Reese De Groot, Clarkston

Lay'lee Dixon, Prosser

Chesah Holmes, Burligton-Edison

Ava Marr, Archbishop Murphy

Adriana Milanez, Prosser

Bella Ramirez, Bainbridge

Kiki York, Lynden

---

CLASS 3A

Cassie Chestnut, Shorecrest

Willa Chinn, Lakeside of Seattle

Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles, Snohomish

Mikaila Johnson, Seattle Academy

Vivian Kingston, White River

Alyssa Neumann, Central Kitsap

Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston

Samara Oliver, Lakes

Grace Renners, Seattle Prep

Ella Whitaker, Liberty of Issaquah

---

CLASS 4A

Paige Citron, Lake Washington

Marisela Contreras, Chiawana

Kaia Foster, Chiawana

Lauren Juergens, Olympia

Olivia McIntyre, Gonzaga Prep

Hailey Quiggle, Woodinville

Reese Roberts, Lake Washington

Nekha Rohl, Eisenhower

Keirra Thompson, Camas

---

