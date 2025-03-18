Rosters for this weekend's WSGBCA senior all-state games released
With the event just four days away, the rosters were released for the WSGBCA senior all-state games set for Saturday at King's High School
The Class 1B/2B senior game (2 p.m.) will kick off the action, followed by the 1A/2A senior game (4 p.m.) and finally the 3A/4A senior game (6 p.m.).
Here are the confirmed player selections:
---
CLASS 1B
Rayan Hill, Wellpinit
Keelinana McCoy, Taholah
Bailey McKinley, Wahkiakum
Danea Norman, Wellpinit
Hailey Peone, Inchelium
Alexus Stark, Northport
Olivia Stark, Northport
Claire Wright, Darrington
---
CLASS 2B
Bryn Beckman, Rainier
Karsyn Freeman, Adna
Brenna Gilcrist, Colfax
Gaby Guard, Adna
Danika Hallom, Adna
Jessica McCoy, Napavine
Ruthie Rozema, Mount Vernon Christian
Esmerelda Sanchez, Mabton
Ava Swan, Colfax
---
CLASS 1A
Ellie Bost, Naches Valley
Danya Dykstra, Lynden Christian
Cat Ellard, King's
Maddy Jewett, Naches Valley
Leah Kunz, Cashmere
Allie McKenna, Cashmere
Kate Shintaffer, Nooksack Valley
Allison Shumate, Lynden Christian
Addi Taylor, Bellevue Christian
Trinity Wheeler, Wapato
---
CLASS 2A
Claire Bishop, Burlington-Edison
Brooklyn Coe, Deer Park
Reese De Groot, Clarkston
Lay'lee Dixon, Prosser
Chesah Holmes, Burligton-Edison
Ava Marr, Archbishop Murphy
Adriana Milanez, Prosser
Bella Ramirez, Bainbridge
Kiki York, Lynden
---
CLASS 3A
Cassie Chestnut, Shorecrest
Willa Chinn, Lakeside of Seattle
Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles, Snohomish
Mikaila Johnson, Seattle Academy
Vivian Kingston, White River
Alyssa Neumann, Central Kitsap
Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston
Samara Oliver, Lakes
Grace Renners, Seattle Prep
Ella Whitaker, Liberty of Issaquah
---
CLASS 4A
Paige Citron, Lake Washington
Marisela Contreras, Chiawana
Kaia Foster, Chiawana
Lauren Juergens, Olympia
Olivia McIntyre, Gonzaga Prep
Hailey Quiggle, Woodinville
Reese Roberts, Lake Washington
Nekha Rohl, Eisenhower
Keirra Thompson, Camas
---