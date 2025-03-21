SBLive's 2024-25 all-state Washington high school girls basketball teams: Cheyenne Hull grabs MVP for Davis
A few Washington high school girls basketball programs won their first WIAA championship in 2024-25. A few others just added to their longstanding legacy.
Here are SBLive's Washington (High School On SI) state all-classification player of the year, coach of the year and the first and second all-state teams followed by individual all-state teams, players and coaches of the year for each of the six WIAA girls basketball classifications.
The awards and teams are compiled factoring season-wide accomplishments, team and postseason success, as well as conversations with coaches and media around the state:
---
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Cheyenne Hull, Davis of Yakima, sophomore
Sometimes even Davis of Yakima girls coach Akil White has to pinch himself.
All along, he's known how good Hull has been defensively. As a ninth grader last season, she was the only one who could guard leading scorer Esmeralda Galindo in practice.
But what White witnessed this season was what everybody else saw in regards to Hull - a coming-out party of the most complete player in the state.
The 6-footer averaged 21.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.0 steals (and an occasional elbow, grab or pointed push) per game, earning 4A CBBN most valuable player honors before leading the Pirates to their first WIAA championship.
"She has always been this monster kid defensively," White said. "But she has some stuff going on last year with her shot. But she really got in the gym and worked her tail off. ... to become one of the best shooters in the state.
"Thing is, she is still not satisfied. She thinks there's another level to get to ... the South Carolina and Louisville stratosphere."
---
COACH OF THE YEAR
Nikki Nelson, Northwest Christian of Colbert
After coaching the junior-varsity squad last season at West Valley of Spokane, Nelson wondered when she would take the lead chair again.
The Chewelah product who played at New Mexico had coached at Central Kitsap until 2015 before moving east to take a job at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, which took up plenty of time.
But when Geoff Tibbetts resigned just weeks before Northwest Christian's season, a friend from NBC Basketball Camps recommended she take a hard look at applying for the opening.
Nelson was glad she did.
Surviving some early process-building bumps, Nelson and the Crusaders hit a different gear before the postseason. As the No. 8 seed in the Class 2B championships, they beat No. 1 Rainier, 2B Northeast winner Reardan and finally prohibitive tournament favorite Adna in the finals to bring home the gold ball - the first in school history.
The always-positive coaching approach of Nelson, 36, and her staff went a long ways in quickly rebuilding a new team chemistry - and playing groove.
"It's crazy we accomplished as much as we did," Nelson said. "They key was the girls did buy in.
"After we beat Rainier (at regionals), we caught the buzz."
Needless to say, Nelson will return for Year 2 with four starters expected to return.
---
ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM
Guard: Brooklynn Haywood, Union (4A), jr.
Took on more double teams than any perimeter player around - and still led state in scoring (31.4 points per game). With 2,042 points overall, has chance to become state's first 3,000-point scorer.
Forward: Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley (3A), sr.
Swept state's major awards (McDonald's All-American, Gatorade player of year), and despite not being full healthy, still was a force (16.3 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.9 blocks) for balanced state champions.
Guard: Finley Parcher, Lynden (2A), soph.
In terms of off-the-dribble power and overall playmaking skill, she was the best guard in the state (22.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 3.0 steals) - and proved it as Lions successfully defended Class 2A crown.
Guard: Jamison Philip, Ellensburg, (2A), sr.
Fast hands, furious energy - and the fight of a champion. The two-time 2A CWAC MVP (10.2 ppg, 6.6 apg, 3.8 steals; scored 1,000 career points) encapsulated that every time she stepped on floor.
Guard: Ashley Uusitalo, Lake Washington (4A), jr.
Already the program's career 3-point leader, the 4A KingCo MVP (17.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 steals) is one of the best two-way guards in the state - with an unmatched will to win.
---
ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM
Guard: Kawehi Borden, Sumner (4A), soph.
Another Power 4 prospect from talented 2027 class, when 4A SPSL player of the year (16.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 steals) got rolling, Spartans did as well - all the way to another WIAA title game.
Center: Julia Dalan, W.F. West (2A), sr.
Without question, the Bearcats' most prolific performer ever - as an individual (program-best 1,941 points, 1,285 rebounds, 514 blocks) and for team (four WIAA tournament berths, two trophies)..
Guard: Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston, (3A), sr.
A fun guard to watch - and a menace to defend. The 3A PSL player of the year was pure power in the lane, and goes off to North Florida as school's career scoring leader (2,180 points).
Center: Malia Ruud, Chiawana (4A), sr.
Her paint physicality alone made her arguably state's toughest matchup. But the WSU signee flashed way more skill than that as program's all-time leading scorer (1,867 points) and rebounder (1,173).
Guard: Keirra Thompson, Camas (4A), sr.
Leaves as arguably the program's most accomplished player (1,218 career points, 667 assists), this passing whiz will take eight school records - and a WIAA title - with her to Boise State.
---
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Cheyenne Hull, Davis of Yakima, soph. (21.7 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 5.0 apg, 4.0 steals)
Coach of the year: Akil White, Davis of Yakima
FIRST TEAM
G Kawehi Borden, Sumner, soph.
G Brooklynn Haywood, Union, jr.
C Malia Ruud, Chiawana, sr.
G Keirra Thompson, Camas, sr.
G Ashley Uusitalo, Lake Washington, jr.
SECOND TEAM
G Olivia Collins, Sumner, jr.
G Isa Garcia, Davis of Yakima, soph.
G Avery Hansen, Auburn, soph.
G Navaeh Parrish, Davis of Yakima, jr.
F Hailey Quiggle, Woodinville, sr.
---
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley, sr. (16.3 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.9 blocks, 1.3 apg)
Coach of the year: Jason Wilson, Central Valley
FIRST TEAM
G Willa Chinn, Lakeside of Seattle, sr.
F Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles, Snohomish, sr.
G Jayda Lewis, Garfield, sr.
G Emma Myers, Ridgeline, sr.
G Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston, sr.
SECOND TEAM
G Shayla Cordis, North Thurston, jr.
G Dilynn Johnson, Bellevue, fr.
C Amy Nduka, Eastside Catholic, fr.
F Grace Renners, Seattle Prep, sr.
G Maggee Schmitz, White River, soph.
---
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Finley Parcher, Lynden, soph. (22.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 3.0 steals)
Coach of the year: Rob Adams, Lynden
FIRST TEAM
G Ashlan Bryant, Deer Park, jr.
C Julia Dalan, W.F. West, sr.
G Ava Marr, Archbishop Murphy, sr.
G Jamison Philip, Ellensburg, sr.
F Herbie Wright, Prosser, soph.
SECOND TEAM
G Brooke Blachly, Archbishop Murphy, jr.
G Dilyn Boeck, W.F. West, soph.
G Jacey Boesel, Deer Park, jr.
C Payton Mills, Lynden, jr.
G/F Bella Standish, Ellensburg, soph.
---
CLASS 1A
Player of the year: Kaleo Anderson, King's, jr. (23.1 ppg. 9.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.2 steals)
Coach of the year: Mark DeJonge, Bellevue Christian
FIRST TEAM
G Ellie Bost, Naches Valley, sr.
G Ella Fritts, Lynden Christian, sr.
C Makenna Klitzke, Zillah, soph.
F Olivia Reynolds, Bellevue Christian, jr.
F Addy Taylor, Bellevue Christian, sr.
SECOND TEAM
C Grace DeHoog, Nooksack Valley, jr.
F Maddy Jewett, Naches Valley, sr.
G Aaliyeh Martin, Annie Wright, jr.
G Kiana Skogstad, Bellevue Christian, jr.
G Trinity Wheeler, Wapato, sr.
---
CLASS 2B
Player of the year: Karsyn Freeman, Adna, sr. (25.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.8 steal, 4.0 apg)
Coach of the year: Nikki Nelson, Northwest Christian of Colbert
FIRST TEAM
G Pepper Boesel, Brewster, soph.
G Hayden Kaut, Napavine, jr.
C Macey Shamblin, Northwest Christian of Colbert, jr.
G Kaitlyn Waters, Northwest Christian of Colbert, jr.
F/G Tenice Waters, Reardan, soph.
SECOND TEAM
G Angelica Askey, Rainier, sr.
G Zoe Galbreath, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, jr.
G Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, jr.
G Ruthie Rozema, Mount Vernon Christian, sr.
G Glenna Soliday, Davenport, jr.
---
CLASS 1B
Player of the year: Qwaapeys "Q" Greene, Neah Bay, jr. (15.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.0 steals)
Coach of the year: Cherish Moss, Neah Bay
FIRST TEAM
G Kyra Brantner, Garfield-Palouse, soph.
G Holly Finkbeiner, Waterville-Mansfield, jr.
G/F Elena Flansburg, Garfield-Palouse, jr.
G Cerise Moss, Neah Bay, jr.
C Danea Norman, Wellpinit, sr.
SECOND TEAM
G Ellie Collier, Garfield-Palouse, 8th
F Julia George, Yakama Tribal, jr.
F Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, jr.
G Rayah Hill, Wellpinit, sr.
F Delainey Nelson, Waterville-Mansfield, soph.
---