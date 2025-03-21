High School

SBLive's 2024-25 all-state Washington high school girls basketball teams: Cheyenne Hull grabs MVP for Davis

Nikki Nelson, who took over at Northwest Christian of Colbert just weeks before season, is all-state coach of the year

Todd Milles

Cheyenne Hull and Davis of Yakima won the WIAA Class 4A girls basketball championship in 2024-25.
Cheyenne Hull and Davis of Yakima won the WIAA Class 4A girls basketball championship in 2024-25. / Photo by Todd Milles

A few Washington high school girls basketball programs won their first WIAA championship in 2024-25. A few others just added to their longstanding legacy.

Here are SBLive's Washington (High School On SI) state all-classification player of the year, coach of the year and the first and second all-state teams followed by individual all-state teams, players and coaches of the year for each of the six WIAA girls basketball classifications.

The awards and teams are compiled factoring season-wide accomplishments, team and postseason success, as well as conversations with coaches and media around the state:

---

Cheyenne Hull was also voted the unanimous Class 4A tournament most valuable player in the Tacoma Dome.
Cheyenne Hull was also voted the unanimous Class 4A tournament most valuable player in the Tacoma Dome. / Photo by Vince Miller

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cheyenne Hull, Davis of Yakima, sophomore

Sometimes even Davis of Yakima girls coach Akil White has to pinch himself.

All along, he's known how good Hull has been defensively. As a ninth grader last season, she was the only one who could guard leading scorer Esmeralda Galindo in practice.

But what White witnessed this season was what everybody else saw in regards to Hull - a coming-out party of the most complete player in the state.

The 6-footer averaged 21.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.0 steals (and an occasional elbow, grab or pointed push) per game, earning 4A CBBN most valuable player honors before leading the Pirates to their first WIAA championship.

"She has always been this monster kid defensively," White said. "But she has some stuff going on last year with her shot. But she really got in the gym and worked her tail off. ... to become one of the best shooters in the state.

"Thing is, she is still not satisfied. She thinks there's another level to get to ... the South Carolina and Louisville stratosphere."

---

In her first season leading the Northwest Christian of Colbert girls basketball program, the Crusaders won the Class 2B champ
In her first season leading the Northwest Christian of Colbert girls basketball program, the Crusaders won the Class 2B championship. / Photo by Curt Fuehr/Fuehr Photography

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nikki Nelson, Northwest Christian of Colbert

After coaching the junior-varsity squad last season at West Valley of Spokane, Nelson wondered when she would take the lead chair again.

The Chewelah product who played at New Mexico had coached at Central Kitsap until 2015 before moving east to take a job at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, which took up plenty of time.

But when Geoff Tibbetts resigned just weeks before Northwest Christian's season, a friend from NBC Basketball Camps recommended she take a hard look at applying for the opening.

Nelson was glad she did.

Surviving some early process-building bumps, Nelson and the Crusaders hit a different gear before the postseason. As the No. 8 seed in the Class 2B championships, they beat No. 1 Rainier, 2B Northeast winner Reardan and finally prohibitive tournament favorite Adna in the finals to bring home the gold ball - the first in school history.

The always-positive coaching approach of Nelson, 36, and her staff went a long ways in quickly rebuilding a new team chemistry - and playing groove.

"It's crazy we accomplished as much as we did," Nelson said. "They key was the girls did buy in.

"After we beat Rainier (at regionals), we caught the buzz."

Needless to say, Nelson will return for Year 2 with four starters expected to return.

---

ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

Brooklynn Haywood and 4A GSHL champion Union meets Camas in the D3/4 semifinals at Battle Ground.
Brooklynn Haywood and 4A GSHL champion Union made in to the Tacoma Dome this season. / Photo by Todd Milles

Guard: Brooklynn Haywood, Union (4A), jr.

Took on more double teams than any perimeter player around - and still led state in scoring (31.4 points per game). With 2,042 points overall, has chance to become state's first 3,000-point scorer.

Central Valley's Brynn McGaughy was named Gatorade player of the year as well as being a McDonald's All-American in 2024-25.
Central Valley's Brynn McGaughy was named Gatorade player of the year as well as being a McDonald's All-American in 2024-25. / Photo by Todd Milles

Forward: Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley (3A), sr.

Swept state's major awards (McDonald's All-American, Gatorade player of year), and despite not being full healthy, still was a force (16.3 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.9 blocks) for balanced state champions.

Finley Parcher and defending state champion Lynden are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in 2024-25
Finley Parcher led Lynden to back-to-back Class 2A championships this winter. / Photo by Hailey Palmer

Guard: Finley Parcher, Lynden (2A), soph.

In terms of off-the-dribble power and overall playmaking skill, she was the best guard in the state (22.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 3.0 steals) - and proved it as Lions successfully defended Class 2A crown.

sundome 2a 1a state-basketball
Ellensburg's Jamison Philip won a pair of WIAA championships, and lost just two games during her career. / SBLive file

Guard: Jamison Philip, Ellensburg, (2A), sr.

Fast hands, furious energy - and the fight of a champion. The two-time 2A CWAC MVP (10.2 ppg, 6.6 apg, 3.8 steals; scored 1,000 career points) encapsulated that every time she stepped on floor.

Just like in Class 3A, Lake Washington is a state contender in Class 4A, led by guard Ashley Uusitalo.
Ashley Uusitalo was 4A KingCo player of the year, leading Lake Washington back to WIAA championships. / Just like in Class 3A, Lake Washington is a state contender in Class 4A, led by guard Ashley Uusitalo.

Guard: Ashley Uusitalo, Lake Washington (4A), jr.

Already the program's career 3-point leader, the 4A KingCo MVP (17.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 steals) is one of the best two-way guards in the state - with an unmatched will to win.

---

ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM

Kawehi Borden and Sumner girls are coming off a weekend in which they won the 4A SPSL tournament championship over Olympia.
Kawehi Borden and Sumner girls advanced to the Class 4A championship game for the second time in four seasons. / Photo by Todd Milles

Guard: Kawehi Borden, Sumner (4A), soph.

Another Power 4 prospect from talented 2027 class, when 4A SPSL player of the year (16.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 steals) got rolling, Spartans did as well - all the way to another WIAA title game.

This winter, Julia Dalan became W.F. West's all-time leading scorer as a senior in 2024-25.
This winter, Portland signee Julia Dalan became W.F. West's all-time leading scorer as a senior in 2024-25. / Photo by Todd Milles

Center: Julia Dalan, W.F. West (2A), sr.

Without question, the Bearcats' most prolific performer ever - as an individual (program-best 1,941 points, 1,285 rebounds, 514 blocks) and for team (four WIAA tournament berths, two trophies)..

Soraya Ogaldez and North Thurston advanced to WIAA Class 3A quarterfinals with 59-52 regional-round win over Kennewick.
3A PSL player of the year Soraya Ogaldez guided North Thurston to best finish in school history (third place) at WIAA championships. / Photo by Todd Milles

Guard: Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston, (3A), sr.

A fun guard to watch - and a menace to defend. The 3A PSL player of the year was pure power in the lane, and goes off to North Florida as school's career scoring leader (2,180 points).

Malia Ruud and Chiawana won the 2024 'Top of the Peak' championship over the winter holiday.
Mid-Columbia Conference MVP Malia Ruud and Chiawana finished fourth at the Class 4A championships in Tacoma. / Photo by Amy Cazier

Center: Malia Ruud, Chiawana (4A), sr.

Her paint physicality alone made her arguably state's toughest matchup. But the WSU signee flashed way more skill than that as program's all-time leading scorer (1,867 points) and rebounder (1,173).

Keirra Thompson and defending Class 4A champion Camas play host to 4A GSHL rival Union on Friday night.
Keirra Thompson is off to Boise State after leading defending Class 4A champion Camas back to the Tacoma Dome. / Photo by Vince Miller

Guard: Keirra Thompson, Camas (4A), sr.

Leaves as arguably the program's most accomplished player (1,218 career points, 667 assists), this passing whiz will take eight school records - and a WIAA title - with her to Boise State.

---

Cheyenne Hull scored 27 points, and Davis of Yakima beat Lake Washington in the Class 4A girls quarterfinals Thursday.
4A CBBN most valuable player Cheyenne Hull averaged 22.0 points per game for Davis of Yakima as a sophomore. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 4A

Player of the year: Cheyenne Hull, Davis of Yakima, soph. (21.7 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 5.0 apg, 4.0 steals)

Coach of the year: Akil White, Davis of Yakima

FIRST TEAM

G Kawehi Borden, Sumner, soph.

G Brooklynn Haywood, Union, jr.

C Malia Ruud, Chiawana, sr.

G Keirra Thompson, Camas, sr.

G Ashley Uusitalo, Lake Washington, jr.

SECOND TEAM

G Olivia Collins, Sumner, jr.

G Isa Garcia, Davis of Yakima, soph.

G Avery Hansen, Auburn, soph.

G Navaeh Parrish, Davis of Yakima, jr.

F Hailey Quiggle, Woodinville, sr.

---

Top seed Central Valley, led by Brynn McGaughy, holds off four-time defending state champion in WIAA Class 4A girls semifinal
UW-bound Brynn McGaughy had an exemplary showing in her one season at Class 3A champion Central Valley. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 3A

Player of the year: Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley, sr. (16.3 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.9 blocks, 1.3 apg)

Coach of the year: Jason Wilson, Central Valley

FIRST TEAM

G Willa Chinn, Lakeside of Seattle, sr.

F Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles, Snohomish, sr.

G Jayda Lewis, Garfield, sr.

G Emma Myers, Ridgeline, sr.

G Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston, sr.

SECOND TEAM

G Shayla Cordis, North Thurston, jr.

G Dilynn Johnson, Bellevue, fr.

C Amy Nduka, Eastside Catholic, fr.

F Grace Renners, Seattle Prep, sr.

G Maggee Schmitz, White River, soph.

---

Finley Parcher and defending state champion Lynden are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in 2024-25
Finley Parcher averaged a whopping 22.4 points per game as a sophomore in leading Lynden to another Class 2A title. / Photo by Hailey Palmer

CLASS 2A

Player of the year: Finley Parcher, Lynden, soph. (22.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 3.0 steals)

Coach of the year: Rob Adams, Lynden

FIRST TEAM

G Ashlan Bryant, Deer Park, jr.

C Julia Dalan, W.F. West, sr.

G Ava Marr, Archbishop Murphy, sr.

G Jamison Philip, Ellensburg, sr.

F Herbie Wright, Prosser, soph.

SECOND TEAM

G Brooke Blachly, Archbishop Murphy, jr.

G Dilyn Boeck, W.F. West, soph.

G Jacey Boesel, Deer Park, jr.

C Payton Mills, Lynden, jr.

G/F Bella Standish, Ellensburg, soph.

---

Kaleo Anderson and King's girls play Class 2A champion Lynden in King Showcase in Kent.
Kaleo Anderson and King's advanced to the Class 1A championship game, losing to Bellevue Christian. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 1A

Player of the year: Kaleo Anderson, King's, jr. (23.1 ppg. 9.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.2 steals)

Coach of the year: Mark DeJonge, Bellevue Christian

FIRST TEAM

G Ellie Bost, Naches Valley, sr.

G Ella Fritts, Lynden Christian, sr.

C Makenna Klitzke, Zillah, soph.

F Olivia Reynolds, Bellevue Christian, jr.

F Addy Taylor, Bellevue Christian, sr.

SECOND TEAM

C Grace DeHoog, Nooksack Valley, jr.

F Maddy Jewett, Naches Valley, sr.

G Aaliyeh Martin, Annie Wright, jr.

G Kiana Skogstad, Bellevue Christian, jr.

G Trinity Wheeler, Wapato, sr.

---

Karsyn Freeman scored a game-high 29 points as No. 1 Adna held off No. 2 Rainier in 2B Pacific girls basketball action.
Karsyn Freeman had a monster senior season - 25.7 points - scoring the basketball for Class 2B runner-up Adna. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 2B

Player of the year: Karsyn Freeman, Adna, sr. (25.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.8 steal, 4.0 apg)

Coach of the year: Nikki Nelson, Northwest Christian of Colbert

FIRST TEAM

G Pepper Boesel, Brewster, soph.

G Hayden Kaut, Napavine, jr.

C Macey Shamblin, Northwest Christian of Colbert, jr.

G Kaitlyn Waters, Northwest Christian of Colbert, jr.

F/G Tenice Waters, Reardan, soph.

SECOND TEAM

G Angelica Askey, Rainier, sr.

G Zoe Galbreath, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, jr.

G Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, jr.

G Ruthie Rozema, Mount Vernon Christian, sr.

G Glenna Soliday, Davenport, jr.

---

Neah Bay's Qwaapeys "Q" Greene led her team to a third consecutive Class 1B championship this winter.
Neah Bay's Qwaapeys "Q" Greene led her team to a third consecutive Class 1B championship this winter. / Photo by Erik Smith

CLASS 1B

Player of the year: Qwaapeys "Q" Greene, Neah Bay, jr. (15.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.0 steals)

Coach of the year: Cherish Moss, Neah Bay

FIRST TEAM

G Kyra Brantner, Garfield-Palouse, soph.

G Holly Finkbeiner, Waterville-Mansfield, jr.

G/F Elena Flansburg, Garfield-Palouse, jr.

G Cerise Moss, Neah Bay, jr.

C Danea Norman, Wellpinit, sr.

SECOND TEAM

G Ellie Collier, Garfield-Palouse, 8th

F Julia George, Yakama Tribal, jr.

F Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, jr.

G Rayah Hill, Wellpinit, sr.

F Delainey Nelson, Waterville-Mansfield, soph.

---

feed

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington