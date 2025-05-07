Seattle Prep (WA) star sees national-best softball hitting streak end at 64 games
Hayden Downer has always been fast and twitchy.
It helped her at an early age in cheerleading and gymnastics.
But hitting a softball? That took serious work in her developmental stage - so much her father, Larry, pulled out a few old-school teaching tricks, including sessions of throwing her bottle-cap batting practice.
"I loved the challenge of hitting the ball," Downer said. "It just took me a while."
Well, she is here now - for good.
And the junior all-state outfielder has grabbed a piece of state history to take with her to Ohio State University next summer.
A few weeks ago, Downer saw her career-beginning 64-game hitting streak with Seattle Prep softball come to an end. She went hitless in a 3A Metro League game against Holy Names Academy.
Although official state records are not well-chronicled, not only is her streak believed to be the longest ever in Washington - it is likely the longest hitting streak in the country in more than a decade. Sara Hansen graduated from Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (Michigan) in 2014 with a 91-game hitting streak to her name.
The national record was set by Oregon teenager Kayla Braud, who had a 103-game hitting streak while at Marist Catholic from 2006-09.
Even National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) records are spotty, but it is safe to say Downer's 64-game streak would at least be an all-time top-20 mark nationally - if not better.
"There are just those kids who see the ball coming (as pitches) a little slower than most," said Joe Breer, her Ai Bandits club coach.
And yet, getting a hit in 64 consecutive games was never an all-consuming feat for Downer, who just took it all in stride.
"My dad told me in the middle of my sophomore year (in 2024) that I had a hitting streak going," Downer said. "I had no idea. It shocked me."
As the streak grew., Downer gave it more thought.
"It was definitely like, 'Wow, I don't want it to end!'" Downer said. "If I was 0-for-2 in a game, I'd think about it, and I would lock in my focus."
But on April 17 - a day or so after her father reminded her of it, and that she was nearing the career 100-hit, 100-stolen base club - Downer saw it end at Holy Names Academy in odd fashion.
Since Holy Names Academy's top pitcher Frannie Gimbi was out, the team opted to start ninth grader Cora Hardenbrook, whose pitches barely topped 40 mph.
For whatever reason, Downer never was able to adjust and square up Hardenbrook's offerings, grounding out three times to either first or second base while taking a pair of walks.
"Going in, I was confident because I've always hit off Holy Names," Downer said. "But they had a new pitcher, and her pace was the slowest I've seen. I just had a hard time seeing the ball ... and getting good contact.
"I was bummed afterward. I know I could have made it much longer (on the streak). But it's also OK because (64 games) is a long time."
---