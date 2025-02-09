High School

Seeded brackets released for 4A and 3A West Central/Southwest District basketball tournaments

See who was awarded the No. 1 seeds in each of the four largest bi-district tournaments in Washington

Todd Milles

Soraya Ogaldez and North Thurston girls have steadily climbined in the Class 3A rankings this winter.
Athletic directors from Districts 3 and 4 met Sunday to seed the upcoming 16-team West Central/Southwest tournaments in Class 4A and 3A, which begin next week:

CLASS 4A BOYS

CLASS 3A BOYS

No. 11 Lakes vs. No. 6 Prairie

No. 14 Silas vs. No. 3 Federal Way

No. 10 Enumclaw vs. No. 7 Timberline

No. 15 River Ridge vs. No. 2 Lincoln of Tacoma

No. 12 Gig Harbor vs. No. 5 Beamer

No. 13 Evergreen of Vancouver vs. No. 4 Bellarmine Prep

No. 9 White River vs. No. 8 Mountain View

No. 16 Kent-Meridian vs. No. 1 Auburn Mountainview

CLASS 4A GIRLS

No. 11 Bethel vs. No. 6 Auburn

No. 14 Spanwaay Lake vs. No. 3 Tahoma

No. 10 Bonney Lake vs. No. 7 Emerald Ridge

No. 15 Kentridge vs. No. 2 Sumner

No. 12 Skyview vs. No. 5 Olympia

No. 13 Kentwood vs. No. 4 Camas

No. 9 Kennedy Catholic vs. No. 8 Rogers of Puyallup

No. 16 Puyallup vs. No. 1 Union

CLASS 3A GIRLS

No. 11 Enumclaw vs. No. 6 Auburn Mountainview

No. 14 Decatur vs. No. 3 Bellarmine Prep

No. 10 Lakes vs. No. 7 Evergreen of Vancouver

No. 15 Silas vs. No. 2 White River

No. 12 Kelso vs. No. 5 River Ridge

No. 13 Jefferson vs. No. 4 Mountain View

No. 8 Gig Harbor vs. No. 9 Lincoln of Tacoma

No. 16 Federal Way vs. No. 1 North Thurston

