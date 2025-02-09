Seeded brackets released for 4A and 3A West Central/Southwest District basketball tournaments
Athletic directors from Districts 3 and 4 met Sunday to seed the upcoming 16-team West Central/Southwest tournaments in Class 4A and 3A, which begin next week:
---
CLASS 4A BOYS
To be announced by 3 PM
---
CLASS 3A BOYS
No. 11 Lakes vs. No. 6 Prairie
No. 14 Silas vs. No. 3 Federal Way
No. 10 Enumclaw vs. No. 7 Timberline
No. 15 River Ridge vs. No. 2 Lincoln of Tacoma
No. 12 Gig Harbor vs. No. 5 Beamer
No. 13 Evergreen of Vancouver vs. No. 4 Bellarmine Prep
No. 9 White River vs. No. 8 Mountain View
No. 16 Kent-Meridian vs. No. 1 Auburn Mountainview
---
CLASS 4A GIRLS
No. 11 Bethel vs. No. 6 Auburn
No. 14 Spanwaay Lake vs. No. 3 Tahoma
No. 10 Bonney Lake vs. No. 7 Emerald Ridge
No. 15 Kentridge vs. No. 2 Sumner
No. 12 Skyview vs. No. 5 Olympia
No. 13 Kentwood vs. No. 4 Camas
No. 9 Kennedy Catholic vs. No. 8 Rogers of Puyallup
No. 16 Puyallup vs. No. 1 Union
---
CLASS 3A GIRLS
No. 11 Enumclaw vs. No. 6 Auburn Mountainview
No. 14 Decatur vs. No. 3 Bellarmine Prep
No. 10 Lakes vs. No. 7 Evergreen of Vancouver
No. 15 Silas vs. No. 2 White River
No. 12 Kelso vs. No. 5 River Ridge
No. 13 Jefferson vs. No. 4 Mountain View
No. 8 Gig Harbor vs. No. 9 Lincoln of Tacoma
No. 16 Federal Way vs. No. 1 North Thurston
---