Shelton powerlifter Yeni Mendoza-Pablo voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Shelton powerlifter Yeni Mendoza-Pablo for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Feb. 24-March 1!
Senior Yeni Mendoza-Pablo is used to having a lot of iron in her hands - first as the school's shot putter on the girls track team in the spring, and as one of best powerlifters in the state in the winter. She dominated at the Olympia meet of more than 125 entrants, taking first place in the unlimited weight class with a total three-lift weight of 965 pounds, including a squat of 385 pounds. She had the top DOT score (357.69).
Mendoza-Pablo received 70.6% of the vote, beating out Edmonds-Woodway's Cam Hiatt, who finished second with 9.7%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Landen Birley, West Valley of Yakima boys basketball: Locked in a playmaking duel with Glacier Peak standout Jo Lee, the Idaho State signee had 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the Rams' regionals' win over the No. 3 seeds from Snohomish.
Olivia "Liv" Collins, Sumner girls basketball: Sparked the team's comeback win over No. 1 seed Davis of Yakima with a game-high 22 points, including a pair of long 3-pointers to wipe out a 12-point deficit over the final five minutes on the road in a Class 4A regional game.
Brooklynn Haywood, Union girls basketball: In her pursuit of the state's all-time scoring mark, the junior cracked the 2,000-point mark in a Class 4A regional-round loss to Woodinville, scoring a game-high 38 points on 13-of-23 shooting. She had 26 points in the first half.
Cam Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball: 3A Wesco South MVP navigated difficult Bellevue defense for a game-high 37 points, including 12-for-12 showing from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and overtime in a Class 3A regionals victory.
Maddy Jewett, Naches Valley girls basketball: Forward nearly halted No. 1 Lynden Christian girls by herself, scoring a game-high 28 points - 25 in first three quarters as the Rangers built a big lead, but lost late at Mount Vernon.
Ava Marr, Archbishop Murphy girls basketball: Senior found her shooting stroke in a Class 2A regional showdown at W.F. West with a game-high 23 points, including three third-quarter 3-pointers in the Wildcats' win in Chehalis.
Quincy Scott, Columbia of Burbank boys basketball: Senior guard blew up for a game-high 40 points, including five 3-pointers (12-of-22 from floor), as the No. 1 seeds in Class 2B handled Northwest Christian of Colbert in regionals at Richland.
Macey Shamblin, Northwest Christian of Colbert girls basketball: Post player dominated the paint against Class 2B girls top seed Rainier, scoring a team-high 23 points as the Crusaders shocked the Mountaineers at regionals.
Noelani and Keira Isabelle Tupua, Lake Stevens girls basketball: Sisters led the way for a Class 4A regionals upset win over Issaquah. Noelani scored 22 points while Keira added 21 as the No. 15 seeds rocked Issaquah to punch ticket to WIAA championships.
