Sid Otton glad to have Monte Kohler as company atop all-time Washington high school football wins list
On the first day of the 2024 WIAA football championships - Gridiron Classic - legendary former Tumwater High School football coach had a busy day planned.
First, he wanted to watch the Boise State University football game against UNLV for the Mountain West Conference title on television at home.
And a few hours later, he piped in the feed of the Class 3A championship game between O'Dea and Bellevue at Husky Stadium.
It had been mentioned to Otton early in the fall if the Fighting Irish had gone undefeated, longtime coach Monte Kohler would have a chance to tie him as the state's all-time winningest coach with 394 victories.
So, Otton wanted to see if a share of history would be made that Friday night.
"I had (O'Dea) on at 7 o'clock," Otton said, "and they looked really good."
The Fighting Irish won, 38-15 - and Otton had company at No. 1. Hours later, the retired coach sent Kohler a text message congratulating him.
"A lot of people have talent, but he's always been so consistent with what he's been doing," said Otton in an exclusive interview with SBLive WA the next day from Husky Stadium where he was in one of the suites watching Tumwater play Anacortes for the Class 2A championship.
"I probably have paid more attention to his offense ... and its precision and discipline are pretty special."
For as long as the two coaches have been around - Otton retired in 2016 after 49 seasons, and Kohler just completed his 40th season - their respective programs have only played each other twice, both times coming in the state playoffs.
In 1989, Tumwater pulled away in the second half for a 41-13 over O'Dea in the Class 3A semifinals. The Thunderbirds went on to win the WIAA championship.
In 2000, the Fighting Irish got redemption with a 51-6 victory in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Much of their relationship over the years formed away from the field - at coaching clinics and other events through the Washington State Football Coaches Association (WSFCA).
"I've always had respect for Monte," Otton said. "He's a Montana guy."
Next season, Kohler has a chance to take sole possession of the mark when O'Dea opens with Graham-Kapowsin. Needless to say, however many more wins Kohler racks up, Otton doesn't think the record will be broken.
"Because coaches now don't stay around as long," Otton said.