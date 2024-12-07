WIAA 3A state football championship: O'Dea wins, giving Monte Kohler share of most coaching wins in state history
SEATTLE - A few months ago when Uriah Stringfield began taking the ferry from his home in Silverdale to his new home - O'Dea High School - he could never foresee what his future would become.
When he transferred from Central Kitsap High School, he figured he'd find a future in his first sport - baseball - and in the meantime, find a role on the football team.
By midseason, he became the focal point of the offense at runnign back. And in these WIAA playoffs, he became one of the driving forces behind the Fighting Irish's championship run.
It all hit an apex Friday night as Stringfield rushed for 170 yards and had three total touchdowns as the No. 2 seed Fighting Irish dethroned No. 1 and defendibng state champion Bellevue, 38-15, in the state championship game at Husky Stadium.
The win also got longtime coach victory No. 394, tying ex-Tumwater great Sid Otton as the state's all-time winningest coach.
Think the O'Dea players did not know history was at stake? After the game, they chanted, "394 ... 394!!"
"This is about them," said Kohler, trying to deflect talk about his coaching record. "I appreciate them. It's been their effort, their will."
O'Dea erased an early deficit, and took a 14-7 lead into intermission on Hutton Leverett's 19-yard touchdown pass to fullback Malik Dawson with 37 seconds remaining in the first half.
Then ... it was Stringfield's turn to take over.
Going from third-string tailback to undisputed backfield workhorse, he had a career-high in the semifinal win over Eastside Catholic.
And on the Fighting Irish's first drive, he exploded through a middle seam and was gone - 62 yards for a touchdown.
"I seen green and I was just like, ‘I m outta here!’" Stringfield said.
On O'Dea's next series, Stringfield caught a pass in the left flat, and made the prettiest zig-zagging 19-yard score you'll see. The lead ballooned to 28-7 late in third quarter.
"We really didn't know (about Stringfield). He was not the starter. We knew he was tough, and we pencilled him in to start on defense," Kohler said.
"He got better and better."
Kohler paused: "But he's a baseball player," the coach said with a smile. "I love him."
