Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 2: Lots of defensive touchdowns in the books
Continuing the run of blue-ribbon non-league matchups - and a few in-league showdowns - there was plenty of show-stopping play on defense last week in Week 2.
SBLive compiled 10 of the best moments from across the state in games that took place Sept. 12-14.
SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 2
10. After controlling the football the final six minutes, underdog Oak Harbor drove deep in Ferndale territory, and beat the Golden Eagles on Wyatt Cardon's 21-yard field goal with one second remaining.
9. In back-to-back weeks, David Schwerzel scored from his defensive end position at O'Dea, this time recovering a fumble in the end zone against Rainier Beach.
8. Bellevue fullback Max Jones punctuated a busy night (247 yards) with his game-clinching 78-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to go in 31-21 win over Class 4A champion Lake Stevens.
7. Nooksack Valley was full of big plays against Renton, including Evan Brown's swing pass to Cole Coppinger, who dashed 80 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown.
6. Chiawana dominated with defense from the very beginning, which started with a strip of Kamiakin's Riley Stevens. Taytan Cissne returned it 19 yards for a touchdown just 13 seconds into the game..
5. Hayden Ollmann charged into the middle of the Clackamas line, and was in the right spot for an interception and 38-yard return for the first touchdown in Camas' lopsided win.
4. Kelso tailback Aden Mintonye had one of those career quarters against River Ridge. He took an option pitch and rumbled 60 yards for a touchdowns. Minutes later, he went 80 yards for another score in the Highlanders' win.
3. Arlington beat Bothell in dramatic fashion, scoring a touchdown on Leyton Martin's 8-yard touchdown pass to Jake Willis, then getting a Martin conversion pass to Eli Rae with 31 seconds remaining in a 50-49 win
2. Last season, Atinae Nuu was a lineman. On Saturday, he was a running back who broke a few tackles on his way to a 58-yard touchdown catch from Jabez Boyd in Life Christian's win over Napavine.
1. Skyview completed a crazy comeback from 17 points down with Doogie Poindexter's 2-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Packer in the final seconds of a 21-17 win over Graham-Kapowsin.