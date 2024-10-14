Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 6: Even lineman gets into scoring act
Final-minute comebacks, last-play defensive stands - and even a lineman scoring on a short touchdown run are part of the great plays frrom Week 6 of Washington high school football.
SBLive compiled 10 of the best moments from across the state in games that took place Oct. 10-12.
Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.
SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 6
10. It's always fun to see the big boys get into the scoring action, and Cashmere lineman Brody Larson was called upon near the goal-line to punch one in from 5 yards out in a 1A SCAC win over Zillah.
9. Lewis & Clark chose to go for the GSL win on a two-point conversion, but on a rollout pass to the end zone, Mount Spokane cornerback Jayson Bonnett came over to deflect it away to preserve a 31-30 Wildcats' victory.
8. What a way to begin the first few minutes of a game. Colville's Braden Dunham blocked a punt, plucked it out of the air and returned it 12 yards for the game's first touchdown in the Crimson Hawks' non-league win over East Valley of Spokane.
7. To complete a frantic 3A Metro comeback over Roosevelt, Eastside Catholic turned to backup RB Nick Jones in the "Wildcat" formation. He scored a do-or-die 1-yard touchdown with four seconds remaining to get the win.
6. Spanaway Lake needed a win to stay in the 4A SPSL playoff hunt - and QB Chase Best got it for the Sentinels with his 5-yard touchdown strike to WR Malik Burns with 2:34 to go as they upended unbeaten Olympia.
5. Gavin Packer continues to do unreal things at Skyview, especially at the end of halves. He hauled in a one-handed 23-yard touchdown to close the first half, and caught the game-winning 19-yarder with 43 seconds remaining as the Storm edged Richland.
4. Braxton Feldmann is having a career year at Chiawana, and he added to it in the all-Pasco rivalry game with his 38-yard punt return near the end of the first half of the Riverhawks' win over the Bulldogs.
3. Sunnyside was locked in a high-scoring affair against Davis of Yakima, and Ethan Avalos’s 53-yard bomb to Mason Strieck gave the Grizzlies the lead for good with 3:15 remaining in a 4A CBBN victory.
2. Zaydrius Rainey-Sale is the No. 1 recruit in Washington for his defense at linebacker, but he is a pretty good pass catcher for Bethel as well. He high-pointed a pass over Graham-Kapowsin for a 49-yard touchdown in 4A SPSL rivarly action.
1. The swing play in Archbishop Murphy's big 2A Northwest Conference win over WIAA champion Anacortes was ninth grader Cole Sievers' 90-yard interception return down the right sideline at the end of the first half in Mill Creek.
