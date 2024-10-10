High School

Top 13 for 2024: Must-know tight ends in Washington high school football

Led by UCLA commit Noah Flores, group is loaded with good size and untapped multi-purpose potential

Sumner's Carter Cocke, a Montana State commit, is one of the top tight ends in the state.
Sumner's Carter Cocke, a Montana State commit, is one of the top tight ends in the state. / Photo by Vince Miller

As the 2024 Washington high school football season continues, SBLive WA is zeroing in on the state's must-see tight ends throughout all classifications.

Criteria:

* Two-way or hybrid players only eligible at one position.

* Overall body of work - team and individual success - was the biggest factor.

* College recruiting has some impact as well.

* Players expected to miss much, if not, all of 2024 with a serious injury were not considered.

After conversations with coaches and other media, SBLive has compiled the following list of standouts:

---

Graham-Kapowsin's Noah Flores, left, and Bethel's Zaydrius Rainey Sale participate in PLU football 11v11 Showcase in Parkland
Graham-Kapowsin's Noah Flores, left, and Bethel's Zaydrius Rainey Sale participate in PLU football 11v11 Showcase in Parkland. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 4A TIGHT ENDS

Carter Cocke, Sumner, sr. — Might be most complete tight end in state as a big-play receiver and physical blocker in Spartans' run game. Montana State commit is returning SBLive all-state selection and 4A SPSL first-teamer.

Noah Flores, Graham-Kapowsin, sr. — In terms of a passing-game starter, the UCLA commit is the focal point, especially in short and intermediate areas. Was named SBLive's preseason all-state tight end for 2024.

Lance McGee, Davis, jr. — Top player in Yakima area oozes smooth athleticism in 4A CBBN. Transitioned from offensive backfield to team's key pass-catching option - and is a physical blocker as well for Pirates.

Dante Saladino, Kennedy Catholic, jr. — Think it's easy being a tight end in both the Wing-T and Air Raid schemes? This all-4A NPSL first teamer showed he was apt at both as a down blocker and a valuable pass catcher in space.

T’Andre Waverly, Kamiak, sr. — In terms of raw talent, nobody is better. With his elite speed, linebackers have no chance defending him in the middle of the field - and there is a more concerted effort getting him the ball in 2024.

Gage Williams, Chiawana, jr. — Maybe the biggest "unknown" on the list, this basketball standout has carved out an important role as short-yardage quarterback to go along with his traditional blocking and receiving roles.

---

O'Dea tight end Zander Turner is an EWU pledge in the 2025 class.
O'Dea tight end Zander Turner is an EWU pledge in the 2025 class. / Photo courtesy of Zander Turner

CLASS 3A TIGHT ENDS

Malaki Davis, Roosevelt, sr. - D1 prospect is a rumbling man with bad intentions, both as a blocker for the Roughriders' big-play rushing attack and as a route-runner in the middle of the field. He usually wins those battles.

Jack Pidgeon, Bellevue, jr. — Learned his craft from one of the best in Michigan signee Hogan Hansen as his blocking mate in two-tight end sets. Explosive run blocker in Wing-T who pushes defenders into the second level.

Zander Turner, O’Dea, sr. — Another exceptional run blocker who is the top target when the Fighting Irish take to the air - which is happening more frequently this fall. Committed to play at Eastern Washington University.

---

Archbishop Murphy's Jack Sievers leads Wildcats' pressure-oriented defensive line coming off edge.
Archbishop Murphy's Jack Sievers leads Wildcats' pressure-oriented defensive line coming off edge. / Photo courtesy of Jack Sievers

CLASS 2A TIGHT ENDS

Micah Dickison, Anacortes, jr. - With so much senior-dominated skill-position talent around him, his conributions sort of get lost in the shuffle. But at 6-foot-4, he will be one of the alpha performers in this explosive offense in 2025.

Isaiah Oudman, Lynden, sr. — Position-group leader in the state in receiving (519 yards, six TDs) this fall, and it isn't a fluke. The returning all-state performer is Brant Heppner's go-to guy - and has yet to be slowed down in clutch moments.

Jack Sievers, Archbishop Murphy, jr. — Mainly utilized as a blocker in the Wildcats' Wing-T, but when they do pass - he is likely the target. Four-star tight end holds four D1 offers. Also a 2A NWC first-team linebacker in 2023.

---

CLASS 'B' TIGHT ENDS

Ben Slade, Northwest Christian of Colbert, sr. - College coaches mentioned with his frame, he'd be an ideal tight end. So, he put on 30 pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame in the offseason, and is now an emerging FCS recruit.

---

Published
