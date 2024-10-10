Top 13 for 2024: Must-know tight ends in Washington high school football
As the 2024 Washington high school football season continues, SBLive WA is zeroing in on the state's must-see tight ends throughout all classifications.
Criteria:
* Two-way or hybrid players only eligible at one position.
* Overall body of work - team and individual success - was the biggest factor.
* College recruiting has some impact as well.
* Players expected to miss much, if not, all of 2024 with a serious injury were not considered.
After conversations with coaches and other media, SBLive has compiled the following list of standouts:
---
CLASS 4A TIGHT ENDS
Carter Cocke, Sumner, sr. — Might be most complete tight end in state as a big-play receiver and physical blocker in Spartans' run game. Montana State commit is returning SBLive all-state selection and 4A SPSL first-teamer.
Noah Flores, Graham-Kapowsin, sr. — In terms of a passing-game starter, the UCLA commit is the focal point, especially in short and intermediate areas. Was named SBLive's preseason all-state tight end for 2024.
Lance McGee, Davis, jr. — Top player in Yakima area oozes smooth athleticism in 4A CBBN. Transitioned from offensive backfield to team's key pass-catching option - and is a physical blocker as well for Pirates.
Dante Saladino, Kennedy Catholic, jr. — Think it's easy being a tight end in both the Wing-T and Air Raid schemes? This all-4A NPSL first teamer showed he was apt at both as a down blocker and a valuable pass catcher in space.
T’Andre Waverly, Kamiak, sr. — In terms of raw talent, nobody is better. With his elite speed, linebackers have no chance defending him in the middle of the field - and there is a more concerted effort getting him the ball in 2024.
Gage Williams, Chiawana, jr. — Maybe the biggest "unknown" on the list, this basketball standout has carved out an important role as short-yardage quarterback to go along with his traditional blocking and receiving roles.
---
CLASS 3A TIGHT ENDS
Malaki Davis, Roosevelt, sr. - D1 prospect is a rumbling man with bad intentions, both as a blocker for the Roughriders' big-play rushing attack and as a route-runner in the middle of the field. He usually wins those battles.
Jack Pidgeon, Bellevue, jr. — Learned his craft from one of the best in Michigan signee Hogan Hansen as his blocking mate in two-tight end sets. Explosive run blocker in Wing-T who pushes defenders into the second level.
Zander Turner, O’Dea, sr. — Another exceptional run blocker who is the top target when the Fighting Irish take to the air - which is happening more frequently this fall. Committed to play at Eastern Washington University.
---
CLASS 2A TIGHT ENDS
Micah Dickison, Anacortes, jr. - With so much senior-dominated skill-position talent around him, his conributions sort of get lost in the shuffle. But at 6-foot-4, he will be one of the alpha performers in this explosive offense in 2025.
Isaiah Oudman, Lynden, sr. — Position-group leader in the state in receiving (519 yards, six TDs) this fall, and it isn't a fluke. The returning all-state performer is Brant Heppner's go-to guy - and has yet to be slowed down in clutch moments.
Jack Sievers, Archbishop Murphy, jr. — Mainly utilized as a blocker in the Wildcats' Wing-T, but when they do pass - he is likely the target. Four-star tight end holds four D1 offers. Also a 2A NWC first-team linebacker in 2023.
---
CLASS 'B' TIGHT ENDS
Ben Slade, Northwest Christian of Colbert, sr. - College coaches mentioned with his frame, he'd be an ideal tight end. So, he put on 30 pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame in the offseason, and is now an emerging FCS recruit.
---