Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (10/29/2024)
After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 9. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.
* PRESEASON SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL POWER 25
---
SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. BELLEVUE 7-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Woodinville, 55-7
Next: Friday vs. Interlake
Skinny: If defending Class 3A champions play cards right, last week was start of a very long stay of games at home.
---
2. CAMAS 8-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Union, 63-10
Next: Friday at Skyview
Skinny: One more hurdle to No. 1 seed in Class 4A - a win over a cross-town rival it has defeated 13 consecutive times.
---
3. SUMNER 7-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Emerald Ridge, 38-6
Next: Friday vs. TBD in 4A SPSL crossover
Skinny: Encouraging that this time, the Spartans turned a sluggish first half into a breakaway sprint relay of scoring.
---
4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 8-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Kentridge, 56-0
Next: Friday at Mount Rainier
Skinny: Akin to coach Pat Jones' low-key personality, Lancers taking care of business with little to no fanfare around the state.
---
5. O'DEA 8-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Roosevelt, 49-30
Next: Bye week
Skinny: Not to be mistaken for Air Raid, but Fighting boast legitimate passing attack, which will make them all the tougher to stop.
---
6. GONZAGA PREP 8-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Mead, 28-21
Next: Friday vs. University
Skinny: Yeah, the Bullpups live on the edge of cocksure, but they have championship belief that carries them through rough spots.
---
7. LAKE STEVENS 6-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Kamiak, 57-12
Next: Friday at Arlington
Skinny: As offensive backfield reaches final stage of careers, Viks continue to surround them with young talent, liked new WR Maxten Cook.
---
8. TUMWATER 8-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated W.F. West, 52-0
Next: Friday vs. Centralia
Skinny: Amassed nearly 500 yards of offense in a 2A Evergreen championship game. Yes, 2A No. 1 Thunderbirds ready for what's next.
---
9, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 7-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Rainier Beach, 49-6
Next: Bye week
Skinny: Right now, it's as simple for QB Isaac Corey as drop back, wind up and throw. Offense has much more juice now.
---
10. CHIAWANA 7-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Richland, 42-13
Next: Friday vs. Walla Walla
Skinny: When was last time Riverhawks beat their biggest 4A MCC rivals (Richland, Kamiakin) by 30 points apiece in same year? Never.
--
11. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 6-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Spanaway Lake, 24-19
Next: Friday vs. TBD in 4A SPSL crossover
Skinny: Eagles rolled up 428 yards, but youthful mistakes have cropped up in putting district foes (Spanaway Lake, Bethel) away.
---
12. ANACORTES 7-1 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Burlington-Edison, 36-0
Next: Friday at Marysville-Pilchuck
Skinny: Here is a new wrinkle to Seahawks' offense - RB Brock Beaner filling it at quarterback. He had four touchdown passes Friday.
---
13. LAKES 8-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Capital, 38-7
Next: Friday vs. TBD in 3A PSL crossover
Skinny: Of the non-Sea King District contenders, probably has the most complete roster with variety in ways to beat a team.
---
14. ROOSEVELT 5-3 (3A)
Last result: Lost to O'Dea, 49-30
Next: Bye week
Skinny: Yes, Roughriders ooze with talent, have productive QB Dalton Anderson - and still are searching for winning formula against elite teams.
---
15. YELM 7-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Olympia, 36-13
Next: Friday vs. TBD in 4A SPSL crossover
Skinny: Finally getting healthy, Tornados have done remarkable job keeping this together in new rough waters of 4A SPSL.
---
16. GLACIER PEAK 7-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Jackson, 41-14
Next: Friday at Kamiak
Skinny: Defense was fantastic again (five turnovers), and QB Lucas Entler has knack of knowing when to call his own number.
---
17. ARLINGTON 7-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Mariner, 47-0
Next: Friday vs. Lake Stevens
Skinny: QB Leyton Martn and crew have never played the two-time defending Class 4A champions. Now they get their awaited crack at Viks.
---
18. MEAD 7-1 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Gonzaga Prep, 28-21
Next: Friday at Shadle Park
Skinny: Offense goes where RB Keegan Mallon takes it. When Bullpups finally took him away, Panthers badly struggled.
---
19. LYNDEN 7-1 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Lakewood, 50-8
Next: Friday at Burlington-Edison
Skinny: Ah, a quick start (24 first-half points), which means coach Blake VanDalen could let his fingernails grow for another week.
---
20. MONROE 7-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Meadowdale, 56-9
Next: Friday vs. Oak Harbor in 3A Wesco crossover
Skinny: Steamrolled all 3A Wesco South competition, and is heavy favorite to take league championship as well.
---
21. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 6-1 (2A)
Last result: Bye week
Next: Thursday at Sehome
Skinny: After tough games with Anacortes (win) and Lynden (loss), not out of woods yet facing pesky Sehome squad with proven playmakers.
---
22. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 6-2 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Central Kitsap, 34-19
Next: Friday vs. Peninsula in 3A PSL crossover
Skinny: Efficient QB Sione Kaho led Abes to win place many other playoff hopefuls have stumbled. Team playing well at right time.
---
23. DECATUR 8-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated White River, 20-6
Next: Thursday vs. Beamer
Skinny: Program has already established benchmarks in every category this season. Next one: Complete undefeated regular season.
---
24. SKYVIEW 6-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Battle Ground, 43-0
Next: Friday vs. Camas
Skinny: Having QB Doogie Poindexter (five TD passes last week) back healthy is big lift for offense that will need to keep up with No. 1 Camas.
---
25. ROYAL 8-0 (1A)
Last result: Defeated Naches Valley, 76-0
Next: Friday at Wapato
Skinny: Long overdue for four-time defending Class 1A champions to be in Power 25. But they ain't sweating it.
---