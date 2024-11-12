Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (11/12/2024)
With the WIAA playoff brackets set, here are the final SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into the round of 16 (or 12 in 1A) in Week 11. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.
---
SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. BELLEVUE 9-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Shorecrest, 48-0
Next: Saturday vs. Stanwood in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Not only how do you stop this offense - how do you score on this defense, too?
---
2. CAMAS 10-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Stadium, 56-3
Next: Friday vs. Curtis in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: After one off-game against Skyview, QB Jake Davidson was brilliant last week.
---
3. SUMNER 9-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Auburn, 52-14
Next: Saturday vs. Kamiakin in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: When offense is able to involve TE Carter Coke, it functions better. A fact.
---
4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 10-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Mount Si, 58-3
Next: Friday vs. Richland in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: In six of past seven games, riddling Lancers have scored 50 or more points.
---
5. O'DEA 9-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Liberty of Issaquah, 45-7
Next: Friday vs. Mercer Island in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Hard to fathom all the D1 talent that graduated ... and how good Irish still are.
---
6. TUMWATER 10-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Renton, 70-8
Next: Friday vs. Cedarcrest in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Before WIAA run, Thunderbirds have agreed to play Whitworth for D3 crown.
---
7, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 8-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Mountlake Terrace, 49-20
Next: Saturday vs. Monroe in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Fresh off UW commitment, LB Wassie Lugolobi ready to demolish state field.
---
8. CHIAWANA 9-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Sunnyside, 49-0
Next: Saturday vs. Puyallup in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: No drop-off from MCC champions, who arguably are best from eastern WA.
--
9. GONZAGA PREP 10-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Woodinville, 40-18
Next: Saturday vs. Emerald Ridge in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Finally broke away from Falcons last week to set up WIAA path.
---
10. ANACORTES 9-1 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Foster, 77-12
Next: Saturday vs. Bainbridge in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Loaded Seahawks on to something with WR Brady Beaner playing quarterback.
---
11. ROOSEVELT 6-3 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Capital, 48-23
Next: Saturday vs. Federal Way in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Is this team ready to shock the state? Sam Adams certainly thinks so.
---
12. ARLINGTON 9-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated North Creek, 56-35
Next: Saturday vs. Graham-Kapowsin in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: In anticipated pass-game matchup, RB Caleb Reed might be difference.
---
13. LAKE STEVENS 7-3 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Tahoma, 56-24
Next: Saturday vs. Mead in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Build-up finished, now Viks ready for when real football is being played.
---
14. MEAD 9-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Eastmont, 31-10
Next: Saturday at Lake Stevens in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Depth of Class 4A on display when one-loss team on road for opener.
---
15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 8-2 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Rainier Beach, 33-20
Next: Saturday vs. Central Valley in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: As good as QB Sione Kaho is, offense unlocked when rushing attack rolling.
---
16. DECATUR 10-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Bishop Blanchet, 39-29
Next: Friday vs. Mount Tahoma in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Welcome to the state playoffs, first-timer Gators. Stick around for awhile ...
---
17. LYNDEN 9-1 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Nathan Hale, 66-7
Next: Saturday vs. Fife in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: He catches. He blocks. He runs. Anything TE Isaiah Oudman can't do?
---
18. MONROE 9-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Bellarmine Prep, 41-35
Next: Saturday at Eastside Catholic in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Best way to describe last two weeks of dramatics? "WOO-HOO!"
---
19. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 8-1 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Bremerton, 59-7
Next: Saturday vs. Orting in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: The No. 5 seed - anybody want to wager this isn't a final-four participant?
---
20. LAKES 9-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated White River, 52-0
Next: Friday vs. Seattle Prep in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Compared to other high seeds, still has something to prove. Chances coming.
---
21. SKYVIEW 7-3 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Juanita, 33-0
Next: Saturday vs. Bothell in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: As if regular-season slate wasn't stressful enough ... 4A KingCo champ in town.
---
22. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 7-3 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Jackson, 48-6
Next: Saturday vs. Arlington in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: Miffed as seeding (No. 9), young team not lacking November motivation.
---
23. BOTHELL 5-4 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Olympia, 52-14
Next: Saturday at Skyview in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: As "go-go offense" has evolved, QB Jaylen Viars looks much more at ease.
---
24. ROYAL 10-0 (1A)
Last result: Defeated Klahowya, 76-6
Next: First-round bye in WIAA Round of 12
WIAA playoff skinny: As other strap it up this weekend, Knights checking out "Red One" premier.
---
25. KENNEWICK 8-2 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Peninsula, 29-9
Next: Saturday vs. Enumclaw in WIAA Round of 16
WIAA playoff skinny: If you prefer a black AND blue coloring to your football, check out Saturday.
---