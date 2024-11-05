High School

Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (11/5/2024)

After losses by reigning 4A finalists Lake Stevens and Graham-Kapowsin, 2A champion Anacortes jumps back into all-classification top 10

Todd Milles

Ninth grader A.J. Tuivaiave passed for a career-high 435 yards and seven touchdown in Graham-Kapowsin's win over Yelm.
Ninth grader A.J. Tuivaiave passed for a career-high 435 yards and seven touchdown in Graham-Kapowsin's win over Yelm. / Photo by Todd Milles

After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into state play-in/crossover games in Week 10. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.

---

SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25

1. BELLEVUE 8-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Interlake, 42-6

Next: Friday vs. Shorecrest in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Locked and loaded as top seed in Class 3A, good luck stopping Max Jones, Ryken Moon and Bryce Smith.

---

2. CAMAS 9-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Skyview, 24-14

Next: Friday vs. Stadium in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Had off-night in 4A GSHL rivalry tilt with Skyview, but good teams find way through bumbling mess.

---

3. SUMNER 8-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Graham-Kapowsin, 23-11

Next: Friday vs. Auburn in round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

State play-in skinny: Cleared hurdle by beating nemesis Graham-Kapowsin in 4A SPSL championship game.

---

4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 9-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Mount Rainier, 62-11

Next: Friday vs. Mount Si in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Quietly rolled through (on many Saturdays) 4A NPSL competition, and is ready for deep playoff odyssey.

---

5. O'DEA 8-0 (3A)

Last result: Bye week

Next: Friday vs. Liberty of Issaquah in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: After surviving tests in and outside 3A Metro, maybe this is team meant to get Monte Kohler piece of history.

---

6. GONZAGA PREP 9-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated University, 53-8

Next: Saturday vs. Woodinville in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: After sweeping aside 4A/3A GSL slate, Bullpups don't get easiest draw with 4A KingCo squad better than record.

---

7. TUMWATER 9-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Centralia, 49-0

Next: Friday vs. Renton in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Certainly earned overall top Class 2A seed by dominating everyone, including 4A schools, in its path.

---

8EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 7-1 (3A)

Last result: Bye week

Next: Friday vs. Mountlake Terrace in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Momentum is a fickle thing, and after memorable comeback over Roosevelt - heat in this fireplace is different

---

9. CHIAWANA 8-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Walla Walla, 49-7

Next: Friday vs. Sunnyside in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: 4A/3A Mid-Columbia champion gets to enjoy at least one more week of entertaining eastern Washington opponent.

--

10. ANACORTES 8-1 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Marysville-Pilchuck, 77-0

Next: Friday vs. Foster in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Angry? Motivated? Since midseason Archbishop Murphy loss, top defense has not given up a touchdown.

---

11. ROOSEVELT 5-3 (3A)

Last result: Bye week

Next: Friday vs. Capital in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: A handful of three-loss, state-contending squads, this might be the scariest one of them all.

---

12. ARLINGTON 8-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Lake Stevens, 28-14

Next: Saturday vs. North Creek in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: When all said and done, Eagles deservedly received highest seed among three 4A Wesco co-champions.

---

13. MEAD 8-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Shadle Park, 28-20

Next: Friday vs. Eastmont in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Took a while to get untracked last week after tough loss to Gonzaga Prep, but this team built for postseason.

---

14. GLACIER PEAK 8-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Kamiak, 28-14

Next: Friday vs. Curtis in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Well-balanced, no-frills club playing in one of more intriguing Week 10 matchups. Edge in quarterback play.

---

15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 7-2 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Peninsula, 32-21

Next: Friday vs. Rainier Beach in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Schools have played a few times over the years, this should be a fun game featuring big-play athletes.

---

16. DECATUR 9-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Beamer, 54-0

Next: Friday vs. Bishop Blanchet in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Gators still have their detractors who are waiting for other shoe to drop. Ain't happening anytime soon.

---

17. LAKE STEVENS 6-3 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Arlington, 28-14

Next: Friday vs. Tahoma in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: No other way to put it - it's been an uneven season for two-time defending Class 4A champions.

---

18. LYNDEN 8-1 (2A)

Last result: Defeated. Burlington-Edison, 31-7

Next: Firday vs. Nathan Hale in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Since Nathan Hale's only WIAA playoff win in 1980, Lions have ... 70 state-tournament victories.

---

19. MONROE 8-1 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Oak Harbor, 49-48

Next: Saturday vs. Bellarmine Prep in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Fresh off exciting 3A Wesco championship win, Bearcats get program that has been playoff-dream wrecker in recent history.

---

20. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 7-1 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Sehome, 56-14

Next: Saturday vs. Bremerton or Washington in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Has the mighty Wildcats' Wing-T machine roared back to life for serious playoff run? Team has lived up to preseason buzz.

---

21. LAKES 8-1 (3A)

Last result: Lost to Mount Tahoma, 40-37 (OT)

Next: Friday vs. White River in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Tough season juncture to takes first loss, but Lancers still in line for at least two weeks of home playoff games.

---

22. MOSES LAKE 8-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Davis of Yakima, 57-6

Next: Saturday vs. Kamiakin or Lewis & Clark in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: After fantastic season, big stage awaits - not only for hungry Mavericks, but improving 4A CBBN reputation.

---

23. SKYVIEW 6-3 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Camas, 24-14

Next: Saturday vs. Juanita in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Nobody has played a more challenging schedule in Class 4A than the Storm as Steve Kizer ready to ride off into sunset.

---

24. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 6-3 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Sumner, 23-11

Next: Saturday vs. Jackson in round-of-32 state play-in

State play-in skinny: At times, young group has looked like world beaters. Other times, it has been a struggle. Playoff upside is tantalizing, though.

---

25. ROYAL 9-0 (1A)

Last result: Defeated Wapato, 76-0

Next: Friday vs. Klahowya in round-of-24 state play-in

State play-in skinny: Ready for all oncomers as heavy favorite to claim fifth consecutive Class 1A championship.

---

