Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (11/5/2024)
After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into state play-in/crossover games in Week 10. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.
* PRESEASON SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL POWER 25
---
SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. BELLEVUE 8-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Interlake, 42-6
Next: Friday vs. Shorecrest in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Locked and loaded as top seed in Class 3A, good luck stopping Max Jones, Ryken Moon and Bryce Smith.
---
2. CAMAS 9-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Skyview, 24-14
Next: Friday vs. Stadium in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Had off-night in 4A GSHL rivalry tilt with Skyview, but good teams find way through bumbling mess.
---
3. SUMNER 8-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Graham-Kapowsin, 23-11
Next: Friday vs. Auburn in round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
State play-in skinny: Cleared hurdle by beating nemesis Graham-Kapowsin in 4A SPSL championship game.
---
4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 9-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Mount Rainier, 62-11
Next: Friday vs. Mount Si in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Quietly rolled through (on many Saturdays) 4A NPSL competition, and is ready for deep playoff odyssey.
---
5. O'DEA 8-0 (3A)
Last result: Bye week
Next: Friday vs. Liberty of Issaquah in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: After surviving tests in and outside 3A Metro, maybe this is team meant to get Monte Kohler piece of history.
---
6. GONZAGA PREP 9-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated University, 53-8
Next: Saturday vs. Woodinville in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: After sweeping aside 4A/3A GSL slate, Bullpups don't get easiest draw with 4A KingCo squad better than record.
---
7. TUMWATER 9-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Centralia, 49-0
Next: Friday vs. Renton in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Certainly earned overall top Class 2A seed by dominating everyone, including 4A schools, in its path.
---
8, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 7-1 (3A)
Last result: Bye week
Next: Friday vs. Mountlake Terrace in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Momentum is a fickle thing, and after memorable comeback over Roosevelt - heat in this fireplace is different
---
9. CHIAWANA 8-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Walla Walla, 49-7
Next: Friday vs. Sunnyside in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: 4A/3A Mid-Columbia champion gets to enjoy at least one more week of entertaining eastern Washington opponent.
--
10. ANACORTES 8-1 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Marysville-Pilchuck, 77-0
Next: Friday vs. Foster in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Angry? Motivated? Since midseason Archbishop Murphy loss, top defense has not given up a touchdown.
---
11. ROOSEVELT 5-3 (3A)
Last result: Bye week
Next: Friday vs. Capital in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: A handful of three-loss, state-contending squads, this might be the scariest one of them all.
---
12. ARLINGTON 8-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Lake Stevens, 28-14
Next: Saturday vs. North Creek in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: When all said and done, Eagles deservedly received highest seed among three 4A Wesco co-champions.
---
13. MEAD 8-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Shadle Park, 28-20
Next: Friday vs. Eastmont in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Took a while to get untracked last week after tough loss to Gonzaga Prep, but this team built for postseason.
---
14. GLACIER PEAK 8-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Kamiak, 28-14
Next: Friday vs. Curtis in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Well-balanced, no-frills club playing in one of more intriguing Week 10 matchups. Edge in quarterback play.
---
15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 7-2 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Peninsula, 32-21
Next: Friday vs. Rainier Beach in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Schools have played a few times over the years, this should be a fun game featuring big-play athletes.
---
16. DECATUR 9-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Beamer, 54-0
Next: Friday vs. Bishop Blanchet in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Gators still have their detractors who are waiting for other shoe to drop. Ain't happening anytime soon.
---
17. LAKE STEVENS 6-3 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Arlington, 28-14
Next: Friday vs. Tahoma in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: No other way to put it - it's been an uneven season for two-time defending Class 4A champions.
---
18. LYNDEN 8-1 (2A)
Last result: Defeated. Burlington-Edison, 31-7
Next: Firday vs. Nathan Hale in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Since Nathan Hale's only WIAA playoff win in 1980, Lions have ... 70 state-tournament victories.
---
19. MONROE 8-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Oak Harbor, 49-48
Next: Saturday vs. Bellarmine Prep in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Fresh off exciting 3A Wesco championship win, Bearcats get program that has been playoff-dream wrecker in recent history.
---
20. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 7-1 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Sehome, 56-14
Next: Saturday vs. Bremerton or Washington in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Has the mighty Wildcats' Wing-T machine roared back to life for serious playoff run? Team has lived up to preseason buzz.
---
21. LAKES 8-1 (3A)
Last result: Lost to Mount Tahoma, 40-37 (OT)
Next: Friday vs. White River in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Tough season juncture to takes first loss, but Lancers still in line for at least two weeks of home playoff games.
---
22. MOSES LAKE 8-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Davis of Yakima, 57-6
Next: Saturday vs. Kamiakin or Lewis & Clark in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: After fantastic season, big stage awaits - not only for hungry Mavericks, but improving 4A CBBN reputation.
---
23. SKYVIEW 6-3 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Camas, 24-14
Next: Saturday vs. Juanita in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Nobody has played a more challenging schedule in Class 4A than the Storm as Steve Kizer ready to ride off into sunset.
---
24. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 6-3 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Sumner, 23-11
Next: Saturday vs. Jackson in round-of-32 state play-in
State play-in skinny: At times, young group has looked like world beaters. Other times, it has been a struggle. Playoff upside is tantalizing, though.
---
25. ROYAL 9-0 (1A)
Last result: Defeated Wapato, 76-0
Next: Friday vs. Klahowya in round-of-24 state play-in
State play-in skinny: Ready for all oncomers as heavy favorite to claim fifth consecutive Class 1A championship.
---