Top 25 Washington high school football scores, Week 12 updates
It is the beginning of WIAA playoff weekend for Washington high school football, and here is how the Top 25 teams fared In Week 11:
---
HOW THE SBLIVE WASHINGTON POWER 25 FARED IN WEEK 11
1. BELLEVUE 10-0 (3A)
Vs. Kennewick on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
2. CAMAS 11-0 (4A)
Vs. Arlington on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
3. SUMNER 10-1 (4A)
Vs. Skyview on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 11-0 (4A)
Vs. Gonzaga Prep on Friday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
5. O'DEA 10-0 (3A)
Vs. Mount Tahoma on Friday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
6. TUMWATER 11-0 (2A)
Vs. Sehome on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
7, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 9-1 (3A)
Vs. Lincoln of Tacoma on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
8. CHIAWANA 10-1 (4A)
Vs. Lake Stevens on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
--
9. GONZAGA PREP 11-0 (4A)
Vs. Kennedy Catholic on Friday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
10. ANACORTES 10-1 (2A)
Vs. West Valley of Spokane on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
11. ROOSEVELT 7-3 (3A)
Vs. Seattle Prep on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
12. ARLINGTON 10-1 (4A)
Vs. Camas on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
13. LAKE STEVENS 8-3 (4A)
Vs. Chiawana on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
14. MEAD 9-2 (4A)
Lost to Lake Stevens in first round; season over
---
15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 9-2 (3A)
Vs. Eastside Catholic on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
16. DECATUR 10-1 (3A)
Lost to Mount Tahoma in first round; season over
---
17. LYNDEN 10-1 (2A)
Vs. Archbishop Murphy on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
18. MONROE 9-2 (3A)
Lost to Eastside Catholic in first round; season over
---
19. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 9-1 (2A)
Vs. Lynden on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
20. LAKES 9-2 (3A)
Lost to Seattle Prep in first round; season over
---
21. SKYVIEW 8-3 (4A)
Vs. Sumner on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
22. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 7-4 (4A)
Lost to Arlington in first round; season over
---
23. BOTHELL 5-5 (4A)
Lost to Skyview in first round; season over
---
24. ROYAL 10-0 (1A)
Vs. Lynden Christian on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---
25. KENNEWICK 9-2 (3A)
Vs. Bellevue on Saturday
Next: WIAA semifinals with a win ... or season ends with a loss.
---