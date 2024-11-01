Top 25 Washington high school football scores, Week 9 updates
It is first weekend of November in Washington high school football, and here is how the Top 25 teams fared to close out the regular season:
---
HOW THE SBLIVE WASHINGTON POWER 25 FARED IN WEEK 9
1. BELLEVUE 7-0 (3A)
Vs. Interlake
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
2. CAMAS 8-0 (4A)
Vs. Skyview
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
3. SUMNER 7-1 (4A)
Vs. Graham-Kapowsin
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 8-0 (4A)
Vs. Mount Rainier
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
5. O'DEA 8-0 (3A)
Bye week
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
6. GONZAGA PREP 8-0 (4A)
Vs. University
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
7. LAKE STEVENS 6-2 (4A)
Vs. Arlington
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
8. TUMWATER 8-0 (2A)
Vs. Centralia
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
9, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 7-1 (3A)
Bye week
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
10. CHIAWANA 7-1 (4A)
Vs. Walla Walla
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
--
11. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 6-2 (4A)
Vs. Graham-Kapowsin
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
12. ANACORTES 7-1 (2A)
Vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
13. LAKES 8-0 (3A)
Vs. Mount Tahoma
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
14. ROOSEVELT 5-3 (3A)
Bye week
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
15. YELM 7-1 (4A)
Vs. Emerald Ridge
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
16. GLACIER PEAK 7-1 (4A)
Vs. Kamiak
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
17. ARLINGTON 7-1 (4A)
Vs. Lake Stevens
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
18. MEAD 7-1 (4A)
Vs. Shadle Park
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
19. LYNDEN 7-1 (2A)
Vs. Burlington-Edison
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
20. MONROE 7-1 (3A)
Vs. Oak Harbor
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
21. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 7-1 (2A)
Defeated Sehome, 56-14
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
22. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 6-2 (3A)
Vs. Peninsula
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
23. DECATUR 9-0 (3A)
Defeated Beamer, 54-0
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
24. SKYVIEW 6-2 (4A)
Vs. Camas
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---
25. ROYAL 8-0 (1A)
Vs. Wapato
Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD
---