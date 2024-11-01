High School

Top 25 Washington high school football scores, Week 9 updates

Can Arlington shock two-time defending 4A champion Lake Stevens to gain a share of the 4A Wesco championship?

Chiawana's defense forced five first-half turnovers and held Kamiakin to 135 yards in a 44-0 victory. / Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media

It is first weekend of November in Washington high school football, and here is how the Top 25 teams fared to close out the regular season:

---

HOW THE SBLIVE WASHINGTON POWER 25 FARED IN WEEK 9

1. BELLEVUE 7-0 (3A)

Vs. Interlake

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

2. CAMAS 8-0 (4A)

Vs. Skyview

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

3. SUMNER 7-1 (4A)

Vs. Graham-Kapowsin

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 8-0 (4A)

Vs. Mount Rainier

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

5. O'DEA 8-0 (3A)

Bye week

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

6. GONZAGA PREP 8-0 (4A)

Vs. University

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

7. LAKE STEVENS 6-2 (4A)

Vs. Arlington

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

8. TUMWATER 8-0 (2A)

Vs. Centralia

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

9EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 7-1 (3A)

Bye week

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

10. CHIAWANA 7-1 (4A)

Vs. Walla Walla

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

--

11. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 6-2 (4A)

Vs. Graham-Kapowsin

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

12. ANACORTES 7-1 (2A)

Vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

13. LAKES 8-0 (3A)

Vs. Mount Tahoma

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

14. ROOSEVELT 5-3 (3A)

Bye week

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

15. YELM 7-1 (4A)

Vs. Emerald Ridge

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

16. GLACIER PEAK 7-1 (4A)

Vs. Kamiak

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

17. ARLINGTON 7-1 (4A)

Vs. Lake Stevens

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

18. MEAD 7-1 (4A)

Vs. Shadle Park

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

19. LYNDEN 7-1 (2A)

Vs. Burlington-Edison

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

20. MONROE 7-1 (3A)

Vs. Oak Harbor

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

21. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 7-1 (2A)

Defeated Sehome, 56-14

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

22. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 6-2 (3A)

Vs. Peninsula

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

23. DECATUR 9-0 (3A)

Defeated Beamer, 54-0

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

24. SKYVIEW 6-2 (4A)

Vs. Camas

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

25. ROYAL 8-0 (1A)

Vs. Wapato

Next: Round-of-32 state play-in, TBD

---

