Top 25 Washington high school girls basketball rankings (1/28/2025)
As February draws near, the high school girls basketball season is roughly one month away from the WIAA championships in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane.
Here are the top 25 programs, regardless of classification, ranked in order (records as of Jan. 26):
---
SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. DAVIS OF YAKIMA 14-2 (4A)
Skinny: Has beaten five top-10 squads in the classification already, When you play the Pirates, you know you've been in a war that takes a physical toll.
---
2. LYNDEN 17-0 (2A)
Skinny: Leader of loaded Class 2A field, Lions just wear teams out with bigger, stronger bodies and rotation that can reach 10 players. Really could be most complete team in state.
---
3. CENTRAL VALLEY 16-0 (3A)
Skinny: Sure, the talk will always focus on McDonald's All-American Brynn McGaughy, who is team's top playmaker. But Bears collectively are tremendous on defense, too.
---
4. CHIAWANA 15-1 (4A)
Skinny: Is this team finally received the kiss of charm? Kaia Foster's last-second 3-pointer and team's overtime win over Kamiakin puts Riverhawks in MCC driver's seat.
---
5. ELLENSBURG 17-0 (2A)
Skinny: If all-state point guard Jamison Philip is allowed to dictate game terms with her defense, Bulldogs are nearly unbeatable. Tempo increase has been good.
---
6. WOODINVILLE 16-0 (4A)
Skinny: Down year? Hardly. Even after becoming much smaller in personnel, Falcons run and shoot 3-pointers wit the best of them, paced by Jazzy Wilkerson.
---
7. LAKE WASHINGTON 14-3 (4A)
Skinny: When Ashley Uusitalo and Julia Benthin are working together on both ends, as was the case against Sumner on MLK Day, Kangaroos jump right by good teams.
---
8. DEER PARK 13-0 (2A)
Skinny: Piling up 70 ... 80 ... 90 points on bigger, quality Idaho opponents, Stags have four guards, led by Ashlan Bryant, that can play with anybody.
---
9. LAKESIDE OF SEATTLE 15-1 (3A)
Skinny: Cornell signee Willa Chinn is still floor leader, but impressive much much scoring, ball-handling duties have been given to ninth grader Helena Christofilis.
---
10. SUMNER 15-3 (4A)
Skinny: Had hit rough patch with losses to Rogers, Lake Washington. But junior Olivia Collins is playing some of the best basketball of her career in 2025.
11. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 16-1 (2A)
12. NORTH THURSTON 16-1 (3A)
13. W.F. WEST- 16-1 (2A)
14. CAMAS 14-3 (4A)
15. LYNDEN CHRISTIAN 15-2 (1A)
16. PROSSER 15-3 (2A)
17. TAHOMA 15-3 (4A)
18. UNION 13-2 (4A)
19. WHITE RIVER 14-2 (3A)
20. RIDGELINE 14-2 (3A)
21. MEAD 11-4 (4A)
22. KAMIAKIN 12-3 (4A)
23. AUBURN 13-5 (4A)
24. GONZAGA PREP 10-6 (4A)
25. ROOSEVELT 13-5 (3A)
--