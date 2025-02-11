Top 25 Washington high school girls basketball rankings (2/11/2025)
Now in February, it is district playoff time for Washington high school girls basketball season - with the WIAA championships in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane only a few weeks away.
Here are the top 25 programs, regardless of classification, ranked in order (records as of Feb. 8):
SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. DAVIS OF YAKIMA 17-2 (4A)
Skinny: With no in-state losses and playing arugably most difficult schedule, Pirates maintain top spot - but lose key piece Kobe Johnson (knee), who opts for surgery.
2. LYNDEN 20-0 (2A)
Skinny: Last time Lions beat current Class 1A champion Nooksack Valley and past WIAA champion Lynden Christian by 25 or more points in same week? Try never.
3. CENTRAL VALLEY 20-0 (3A)
Skinny: If guard Draeyelle Domebo continues to hit a gear and gives Bears reliable No. 2 or 3 scoring option. they might be nearly unbeatable in classification.
4. CHIAWANA 18-1 (4A)
Skinny: Posts first unbeaten run through 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference since 2015-16 - a squad that did not make it to Tacoma. Don't bet on repeat outcome
5. ELLENSBURG 21-0 (2A)
Skinny: Swept 2A CWAC again, including both games against Prosser. Bulldogs defend every inch of the floor - in various ways. Revved up to reclaim crown.
6. WOODINVILLE 19-1 (4A)
Skinny: Lost first game to dangerous Issaquah, but responded by clinching KingCo titlle with sweep of Lake Washington. Fearless 3-point shooting squad.
7. LAKE WASHINGTON 17-4 (4A)
Skinny: Was down guard Julia Benthin (illness) a few weeks, and was short-handed for rematch against Woodinville. Back at full strength, Kangs as good as anyone.
8. DEER PARK 19-0 (2A)
Skinny: Cleared final 2A GSHL hurdle with ease in 20-point win over Clarkston. But seeding will be interesting given RPI doesn't match high quality of program.
9. SUMNER 19-3 (4A)
Skinny: Hasn't been smooth sailing for the Spartans, who did win the 4A SPSL, and still have impact duo of Kawehi Borden and Olivia Collins to ride through rough waters.
10. NORTH THURSTON 22-1 (3A)
Skinny: Could the Rams have the best backcourt around with Soraya Ogaldez and Shayla Cordis, a transfer from Timberline? Both can go off for 30 points on any given night.
11. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 18-1 (2A)
12. LAKESIDE OF SEATTLE 18-2 (3A)
13. W.F. WEST 20-1 (2A)
14. PROSSER 18-3 (2A)
15. TAHOMA 18-3 (4A)
16. UNION 18-2 (4A)
17. WHITE RIVER 19-2 (3A)
18. RIDGELINE 17-3 (3A)
19. LYNDEN CHRISTIAN 16-3 (1A)
20. MEAD 13-6 (4A)
21. CAMAS 16-5 (4A)
22. KAMIAKIN 15-4 (4A)
23. AUBURN 15-6 (4A)
24. GONZAGA PREP 14-6 (4A)
25. ROOSEVELT 15-5 (3A)
