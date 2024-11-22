Tri-Cities Prep's final-play touchdown voted top Washington high school football play of Week 11
There was a fine line between success and being eliminated for Tri-Cities Pep.
A Class 2B first-round game with Toledo was coming down to the final seconds - one play - and the Jaguars had to figure out what to do to win and advance.
They put the football in the hands of running back Jake Sherfey, the EWAC offense player of the year.
Sherfey took a handoff out of a full-house backfield look, and dashed in from 1 yard out in Tri-Cities Prep's 13-10 victory Saturday at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland.
Sherfey's game-winning run was voted the top Week 11 play around the state of Washington. It received 66.4% of the vote, beating out heads-up Skyview lineman touchdown, which received 32.8%
Watch the top plays from Week 11 in the video player below.
---