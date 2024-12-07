Tumwater vs. Anacortes: Live score, updates of Washington high school football championships (12/7/2024)
Anacortes High School was one of the premier feel-good stories in 2023, returning from near-extinction to winning its first WIAA football championship.
And the Seahawks crushed Tumwater, 60-30, in the Class 2A championship game.
The Thunderbirds have not forgotten.
The two programs meet at 3 p.m. Pacific time in a WIAA Class 2A championship game at Husky Stadium. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
PRE-GAME: TUMWATER VS. ANACORTES
FIRST QUARTER
Action will be updated as soon as game begins.
About Tumwater
Key players— QB Jaxon Budd, RB/DB Peyton Davis, RB Jaylin Nixon, RB/LB Cash Short, DL MalijahTucker, LB Beckett Wall.
About Anacortes
Key players— QB/WR/DB Brady Beaner, RB/DB Brock Beaner, QB Ryan Harrington, WR/DB Luca Moore, WR/LB Rylin Lang, DL Eazy Quintino
* WEEK 14 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PRIMER
