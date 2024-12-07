High School

Tumwater vs. Anacortes: Live score, updates of Washington high school football championships (12/7/2024)

It is a rematch of last year's state championship, won handily by the Seahawks

Todd Milles

Guardian caps over helmets are becoming a big thing in high school football. / Photo by Todd Milles

Anacortes High School was one of the premier feel-good stories in 2023, returning from near-extinction to winning its first WIAA football championship.

And the Seahawks crushed Tumwater, 60-30, in the Class 2A championship game.

The Thunderbirds have not forgotten.

The two programs meet at 3 p.m. Pacific time in a WIAA Class 2A championship game at Husky Stadium. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 14. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: TUMWATER VS. ANACORTES

FIRST QUARTER

Action will be updated as soon as game begins.

---

About Tumwater

Key players— QB Jaxon Budd, RB/DB Peyton Davis, RB Jaylin Nixon, RB/LB Cash Short, DL MalijahTucker, LB Beckett Wall.

About Anacortes

Key players— QB/WR/DB Brady Beaner, RB/DB Brock Beaner, QB Ryan Harrington, WR/DB Luca Moore, WR/LB Rylin Lang, DL Eazy Quintino

WEEK 14 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PRIMER

---

---

