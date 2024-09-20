Tumwater vs. Eastlake: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in third week (9/19/2024)
Reigning Class 4A semifinalist Eastlake hosts 2A runner-up Tumwater on Thursday in an interesting classification crossover featuring contrasting offensive styles
Both teams are ranked in SI/SBLive WA's Power 25 - Eastlake is No. 12, and the Thunderbirds are No. 15.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on NFHS Network.
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 3. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: TUMWATER VS. EASTLAKE
Refresh for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, XXX: Action updated. (XXXXX, x-x, x:xx)
----
About Tumwater
Key players— RB Peyton Davis, ATH David Malroy, LB Cash Short, DL Malijah Tucker, LB Beckett Wall.
About Eastlake
Key players— LB Jake Arens, OL Jack Beardall, WR Kade Haroldsen, WR/DB Bryson Hodges, RB/LB Colby Johnson,
* WEEK 3 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER
---
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
---