Uh-oh, there are now 2 Pike pitching brothers at Puyallup mowing down Washington high school baseball hitters
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Over the past two season, the hopeless endeavor for opponents facing Class 4A baseball powerhouse Puyallup is how to lock in against ace pitcher and reigning all-state most valuable player Mason Pike.
Obviously, the best way is to hope you miss his turn in the rotation.
But if you do see the Oregon State University signee - and a consensus top-40 national high school professional prospect for the upcoming MLB Draft - take the mound, many times the best approach is to hang in there and survive, and push him to the later innings.
Well, bad news in 2025 - there is a second and more-advanced-for-his-age Pike brother rising up the ranks.
It is obvious, as deep as state favorite Puyallup is, coach Marc Wiese has stamped a spot somewhere for ninth grader Madden Pike in the pitching order - as a No. 3 starter, a long reliever or even to close out games.
"Madden is going to be pitching in high-leverage situations," Wiese said.
That is Pike-fueled pitching power - times two.
"It’s super fun going out and starting - and knowing he is behind me," Mason Pike said. "It is comfortable."
Heading into his final year of high school, Mason Pike's profile continues to increase nationally as a two-way professional prospect.
Not only did he flash a hot bat during the summer circuit, his pitching arsenal continues to show more refinement.
His fastball velocity - he is up to 97-98 mph, but he pitches deliberately in the low 90s - and command are more consistent than even last season. His slider is delivered with nasty intention, and is also a plus pitch. And his repertoire finishes up with a quality sinker, curveball and change-up.
"He has a feel for all of them," Wiese said.
And yet, there is another pitch Mason Pike has dabbled with over the past few months - a split-finger fastball.
And who has been teaching him the mechanics of that pitch? His younger sibling.
"His is alright," Madden Pike said. "It's not better than mine."
On that notes, it's obvious the younger Pike has no shortage of confidence - and presents it in a much different manner.
"Mason is kind of an introvert ... an intense competitor who doesn't always show it," Wiese said. "Madden is an extrovert, for sure ... and he is intense. He believes he is the best player in the field.
"Confidence comes out of his pores."
Madden Pike's fastball has been clocked at 90-91 mph, but sits regularly in the 86-88 mph range. His slider is hard to lay off. And his split-finger has the makings of an out-pitch.
"He is a pit bull and goes after you," Wiese said.
Both have been nearly unbeatable as the regular season hits the midway point.
Mason Pike is 3-0 with a 0.41 earned-run average (gave up only earned run in first inning in season opener against Mount Vernon). In 22 innings pitched, he has given up just eight hits - with 42 strikeouts.
Madden Pike is also 3-0 with a 1.36 ERA. In 13.2 innings, he has given up six hits while striking out 20.
"(Mason) is basically my coaching for pitching," Madden Pike said. "He helps me a lot, for sure, with mechanics and what pitch to throw. It's nice.
"I want to be in his footsteps one day, doing what he is doing."
---