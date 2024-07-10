SBLive's 2024 Washington high school baseball all-state team: Puyallup's Mason Pike is player of the year
Here is SBLive’s 2024 spring all-state team for Washington high school baseball. The statewide team spans all WIAA classifications and was compiled by reporter Todd Milles.
Players were selected based on spring high school performance, coach recommendations, all-league awards and overall team success, especially in the postseason.
---
Player of the year: Mason Pike, Puyallup, jr.
At heart, Puyallup High School's Mason Pike still believes he's a shortstop.
In reality, and in the business of professional baseball, he is evolving into an elite pitcher.
No doubt, whether it be in pro ball or honoring his commitment to Oregon State University, Pike has a few options on the table for his future.
In the meantime, the Vikings' two-way standout is SBLive WA's all-state player of the year for 2023-24.
On the mound, the right-hander went 10-0 with a 0.21 earned-run averaage, striking out 93 batters in 64 innings of work. He surrendered just 27 hits.
As a batter, Pike hit .410 with two home runs (and eight extra-base hits total) and 18 RBI.
"It was a good year," Pike said.
And good news for 2025, he returns as the reigning 4A SPSL player of the year, hoping to lead the Vikings one step further than this spring when they finished as the WIAA runner-up to Richland.
"When I saw Mason when he was 10 years old, I knew he was gong to be special," Puyallup coach Marc Wiese said. "He is a driven kid. He loves the game of baseball."
And he is beginning to show off one of the nation's elite pitching arms.
in 2022, Pike pitched sporadically as a ninth grader, touching 86 mph. Last spring, he became the team's primary closer as the fastball velocity increased to 92 mph.
"I think I can get to 100 (mph) next year," he said. "It's just about getting stronger and cleaning up a few mechanics."
What make Pike nearly unhittable as a junior was two effective off-speed pitches to go along with the big fastball.
"I just think he needs to trust his process and continue to do what he does - continue to work," Wiese said.
---
Coach of the year: Grant Richardson, Richland
There was a time when Grant Richardson wanted to get ouf of baseball entirely.
Richardson enjoyed a fruitful career at both Richland High School and WSU, but injuries in the minor leagues forced him to walk way and consider something else.
At one point, Richardson returned to the Tri-Cities to pursue firefighting.
Fortunately, baseball intervened one more time - in the form of coaching.
Since taking over at his alma mater in 2013, Richardson, 41, has guided the Bombers to a pair of WIAA championships, including this spring's historic undefeated run finishing 28-0 after a 4-3 win over Puyallup in the Class 4A championship game in Pasco.
Needless to say, it was a special season for a school that captured its sixth WIAA title since 1999.
"This year, everything just clicked," said Richardson, who was a sophomore on the Bombers' first state title-winning club in 1999.
"Everybody was swimming in the same direction."
It certainly helped that Richardson had 11 seniors, many of whom had reached the Class 4A final four in 2022 as sophomores.
"I kind of felt early on we were a team of destiny," Richardson said. "We had a couple of close calls, but these guys never gave up. They were always knocking on the door ... and finally we would break through.
"They were good learners. They knew how to see the game in front of them. ... It was a group that knew how to have fun, but also got the most out of work every day."
---
4A player of the year: Chris Daniels, Richland, sr.
WSBCA's big-school state MVP provided WIAA champions biggest clutch moments - on mound (2-0, two saves, 20 K in 17 scoreless IP) and with bat (.351 BA, .495 OBP, four HR, 30 RBI); NMSU signee.
---
3A player of the year: Caden Fahy, West Seattle, sr.
All-3A Metro first-team shortstop's bat (.395 BA, .479 OBP, 15 XBH, 18 RBI) made big late-season noise, especially in WIAA playoffs, as catalyst for Wildcats' state-title run; signed at Penn.
---
2A player of the year: Chris Parkin, Columbia River, sr.
Built like an Adonis at shortstop. his run-scoring single triggered final-inning comeback to nab WIAA title. But his bat had been big all spring (.425 BA, .547 OBP, 11 XBH, 33 runs, 17 RBI),
---
1A player of the year: Adam Haight, Cedar Park Christian, sr.
Arguably top senior position player in the state at shortstop had incredible year (.431 BA, .556 OBP, 13 XBH, 31 RBI, 29 runs), leading Eagles to third consecutive WIAA final four; Oregon State signee.
---
2B player of the year: Henry Douglas, Tri-Cities Prep, sr.
Paired with Caleb Sherfey to form lethal 1-2 punch, his near no-hitter in WIAA title game was cherry on top of magnificent two-way season (..468 BA, 12 XBH, 39 RBI; 9-1, 1.73 ERA, 60 K in 44.1 IP).
---
1B player of the year: Billy Holtzinger, DeSales, jr.
Continues to be one of small-school classification's best hitters (.421 BA, .513 OBP, 14 XBH, 32 RBI, 53 runs, 24 SB), and repeat SBLive WA 1B MVP led Irish to WIAA championship in Ephrata.
---
2024 ALL-STATE BASEBALL FIRST-TEAM HITTERS
Catcher: Kai Halstead, Puyallup, sr.
Offense never caught fire (.286 BA, eight XBH, 17 RBI), but defense behind plate was second to none, which Oregon State will benefit from.
Catcher: Truitt Madonna, Ballard, jr.
UW commit transformed from good player to elite catcher with pro-style frame (.421 BA, 13 XBH, 18 RBI) in one season. Co-3A Metro MVP.
Corner infielder: Dallas Bennett, Richland, sr.
One of championship-lineup cornerstones (.303 BA, six doubles, 21 RBI; also 8-0, 1.40 ERA pitching) - and 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference MVP.
Corner infielder: Rohne Klein, Liberty of Issaquah, sr.
3A KingCo MVP at third base (.433 BA, nine XBH, 18 RBI, 20 runs) has one of sweetest swings - and strongest throwing arms - around. Utah signee.
Middle infielder: Alex Elton, North Kitsap, sr.
Went from team's utility player to everyday shortstop - and West Sound's top player as 2A Olympic player of year (.382 BA, .490 OBP, 29 runs, 23 SB).
Middle infielder: Finn Leach, Nathan Hale, jr.
Quick-twitch co-3A Metro player of year (.493 BA, .588 OBP, 10 XBH,16 RBI, 17 runs) can do things at shortstop few can do - on offense and defense. ASU commit.
Middle infielder: Talan Zenk, Mountlake Terrace, sr.
3A Wesco South MVP was a gamer in clutch moments at shortstop (.437 BA, .573 OBP, 24 RBI, 24 SB), including grand slam against 3A champion West Seattle in final at-bat.
Outfielder: Brady Miller, North Creek, jr.
Never mind he can chase anything down in center field, he became complete player (.385 BA, .489 OBP, three XBH, 11 SB) as team's lone all-4A KingCo first team position player.
Outfielder: Tanner Solinsky, Emerald Ridge, sr.
4A SPSL offensive player of year had to navigate some tough pitching to lead deep league (.467 BA, 12 XBH, 24 RBI) - and Jaguars to WIAA tournament.
Designated hitter: Harlan Rowe, Monroe, sr.
Whatever pitch the 3A Wesco North MVP saw, he destroyed (.540 BA, 12 doubles, 17 XBH, 20 RBI, 13 SB) for Bearcats. Signed with Lower Columbia College.
Utility: Cooper Markham, Enumclaw, jr.
Hornets had a few do-everything contributors, and he was best of all as co-2A SPSL MVP (.417 BA, 23 RBI; 5-2, 1.80 ERA, 72 K in 46.2 IP). Oregon commit.
Utility: Xavier Neyens, Mount Vernon, jr.
Arguably best all-around player in Washington, his bat (.443 BA, 15 XBH, 24 RBI, 41 runs, 20 SB) and arm (8-0, 1.26 ERA) dominated. Was Gatorade state player of year.
Utility: Karsten Sweum, Glacier Peak, sr.
Co-4A Wesco MVP (and North Sound MVP) was a two-way wrecking crew (4-2, 0.79 ERA, 76 K in 35.2 IP; 388 BA, nine XBH, 15 RBI) that Gonzaga is excited to employ.
---
2024 ALL-STATE BASEBALL FIRST-TEAM PITCHERS
Pitcher: Alec Ammerman, Richland, sr.
Repeat all-state pick (7-0, 0.75 ERA, 43 K in 56 IP) was tireless worker with devastating cutter to get big outs. Ended year on 21-inning scoreless streak. Grand Canyon signee.
Pitcher: Miles Chandler, West Seattle, sr.
Always in total control, this all-3A Metro ace (9-1, 0.89 ERA, 92 K in 62 IP) cruised through important playoff games for 3A champions. WSU signee.
Pitcher: Tyler Jones, Woodinville, sr.
Left promising football career to focus on baseball - and it ended up being a good decision for 4A KingCo MVP (2-2, 1.51 ERA, 87 K in 46.1 IP). Oregon signee.
Pitcher: Trace Pruitt, Olympia, jr.
Everything was low in the strike zone, and 4A SPSL pitcher of year (8-2, 1.15 ERA, 66 K in 60 IP) got plenty of outs for District 3/4 champions. UW commit.
Pitcher: Lane Simonsen, Lynden, sr.
Three-time Northwest Conference pitching MVP (7-1, 0.82 ERA, 88 K in 68.2 IP) also racked up WSBCA small-school state player of year honors as well. Headed to UW.
Pitcher: Zach Swanson, Toutle Lake, sr.
Top senior in-state prospect did not disappoint with his power pitching arsenal (6-1, 1.66 ERA, 111 K in 50.1 IP), leading Ducks to Class 2B semifinals. Oregon State signee.
Pitcher: Sawyer Wickstrom, Bothell, sr.
From district play-in participant to Class 3A third-place finisher, Cougars relied heavily on their all-4A KingCo ace hurler (7-2, 1.10 ERA, 72 K in 69.2 IP) during run.
---
Honorable mention
P Jonah Aase, Meridian, jr.
OF Brayten Ayers, Mount Spkane, jr.
P Micah Bujacich, Steilacoom, sr.
P Noah Coakes, Columbia River, jr.
UTI Bryce Collins, Kelso, soph.
C Jack Edmunds, Eastlake, sr.
C Joel Fernandez, Davis of Yakima, sr.
C Jaxon Fowler, Overlake/Bear Creek, sr.
UTI James Gill, Battle Ground, soph.
C Danner Hoinowski, Adna, jr.
OF Coleman Hollabaugh, Kennedy Catholic, sr.
P Liam Karlson, Tumwater, sr.
P Kellen Knox, Tenino, sr.
3B Elan Peralta, Selah, sr.
OF Tanner Solinsky, Emerald Ridge, sr.
P Dominic Wilson, North Creek, jr.
UTI Trent Woodhouse, Kamiakin, jr.