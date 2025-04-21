University girls track athlete Addy MacArthur voted Washington High School Athlete of Week

High School

Todd Milles

Congratulations to University girls track and field thrower Addy MacArthur for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for April 7-April 12!

The reigning two-time Class 4A discus champion is performing at another level this spring. At the Pasco Invite, she ripped a new personal best in the discus - 155 feet, 5 inches - to not only win the event, but increase her overall top mark in Washington (she backed it up with a 151-1 at a meet five days later). Her throw is also one of the best in the nation, lurking just outside the top 10. The Boise State signee's previous best was 145-7, set as a junior.

MacArthur received 51.1% of the vote, beating out Lynden Christian baseball player Austin Engels, who was second with 24.8%.

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Adalynn Anderson, Royal softball: In non-league showdowns against the reigning Class 2B finalists (Adna, Warden), the senior bopped home runs in each game, registering two RBI against the state-champion Pirates, and three RBI (and a double) against Warden in a doubleheader sweep.

Avery Brewer, Selah softball: Fresh off her career-best nine RBI game last week against Ephrata, the junior demolished Toppenish in a 2A CWAC doubleheader with three home runs, 11 RBI and going 8-for-8 in a sweep of the Wildcats.

Mac Carlson and Jacoby Tait, Cashmere baseball: Ninth grade power! The freshman battery took care of Class 1A runner-up Meridian as Carlson allowed no earned run in a complete-game effort while Tait, the catcher, had two doubles to raise his team-leading batting average to .464.

Austin Engels, Lynden Christian baseball: Became the school's all-time hits leader when he went 3-for-5 in a Northwest League win over Mount Baker. His third hit gave him 101 hits for his career, according to information provided to Whatcompreps.com.

Alonzo Flores, Hockinson boys soccer: The Hawks' big striker was a force in a 2A GSHL game against Ridgefield. She tallied a hat trick - a first-half goal off a free kick and a pair of second-half goals off a penalty kick and corner kick in a 3-1 victory.

Connor Moffitt and Layne Bennett, Mount Spokane baseball: This pitching duo for the Wildcats was in a stingy mood against Shadle Park. Moffitt struck out six hitters in 3.1 inning pitched, and Bennett had five strikeouts in 3.2 innings of a combined 3A GSL no-hitter.

Owen Powell, Mercer Island boys track and field: UW signee won the 3,000-meter run at Arcadia Invitational, coming in at 8:12.92, just ahead of Crater's Josiah Tostenson (8:13.45). His times is tops in the nation.

Simon Rosselli, Mead boys track and field: Reset his all-time Washington discus mark a week later with his throw of 218 feet, 7 inches to win at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational in California. His mark is No. 2 in the nation this season.

TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

