Bainbridge baseball player Trey Thompson voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Bainbridge state-championship pitcher Trey Thompson for being voted as the SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for the final time in 2024-25 - this time for May 26-May 31!
With a fastball that touches 90 mph, the junior right-hander and Oregon Ducks commit finished off the spring season in style - clinching a WIAA Class 2A championship on a combined no-hitter. Thompson pitched in six of those seven innings, striking out 13 batters (including three in a row with a pair of runners in scoring position in the fourth inning) in the Spartans' 3-0 victory over No. 1 seed Anacortes in the state championship game in Bellingham.
Thompson received 89.1% of the vote, beating out Northwest Christian of Colbert track standout Colby Shamblin.
We have finished the 2024-25 school season in Washington. In September, we will again start accepting Washington Athlete of the Week nominations for fall sports. Have a great summer!
—
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Kenyon Andrews, Hazen boys track and field: Won the Class 4A 300-meter hurdles championship and reset his own Washington all-time mark by winning the finals in 36 seconds flat, good enough for No. 3 in the nation.
Cooper Conley, Woodinville boys soccer: Finished up monster postseason by scoring both goals in the Falcons' 2-1 win over Hazen in Class 4A title game. His winning free-kick goal came in double overtime. He also scored in the eighth minute on a similar set play.
Will Cooley, Lake Washington baseball: Had a pair of hits, including a double, and scored twice - and got the win in relief in the Kangaroos' victory over Eastlake to capture the Class 4A championship in Yakima.
Mason Renner, Columbia River boys soccer: Scored the lone overtime goal in the Rapid's 1-0 Class 2A semifinal win over Sehome, then tallied the game winner right before halftime in the team's 4-1 win over North Kitsap in the state title game.
Colby Shamblin, Northwest Christian boys track and field: Became the national leader in the javelin at the WIAA Class 1A and B championships in Yakima where he threw a personal-record 225 feet, 2 inches to win the 2B crown.
Tyler Shelton, Mercer Island boys soccer: Had a hand on two decisive goals early in the second half of the Islanders' 3-2 over Shorewood in the Class 3A championship match. He assisted on Bridge Gerry's goal in the 48th minutes, then scored the game winner four minutes later.
Bode Webb, Mount Vernon baseball: Drove in a career-best six runs, including a pair of two-run single as part of his three hits as the Bulldogs beat Kennewick for the Class 3A championship in Yakima.
Callie Wilson, Bonney Lake girls track and field: Emerged with the Class 4A state title in the fastest hurdles race held in Washington this spring when she passed favored Leilani Mayes, of Union, in the final 10 meters to win in a state-best 14.22 seconds in the 100 hurdles.
---