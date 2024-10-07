Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 5?
Which play from Week 5 of the 2024 Washington high school football season was the best? There were plenty of explosive moments produced on offense, defense and special teams.
SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 5
10. In a tight game with 4A SPSL rival Puyallup, Sumner linebacker Dillon Titialii wins out on the "tip drill" by grabbing his own deflection for an interception, which led to the game-winning touchdown for the Spartans.
9. After Shadle Park kicked a game-tying field goal in the close seconds of regulation, wide receiver Kaden Hooper wins it in overtime with his 12-yard touchdown run as the Highlanders edged Cheney.
8. Lincoln of Tacoma took it to the wire - literally - on Sione Kaho's final-second 5-yard touchdown throw to Kasey Williams to send the game into overtime, and the Abes found a way to defeat 3A PSL rival Mount Tahoma.
7. Talk about a special starting debut at quarterback, Cruz Langarica converted this crucial fourth down on a 42-yard pass to Zach Hillblom that set up Mount Si's game-winning field goal to stun Woodinville in 4A KingCo action.
6. Renton trailed nearly the whole game - until a frantic last-minute touchdown gave the Red Hawks the chance to go for the win - and Patrick Turner outraced everyone to the right pylon for the game-winning two-point conversion to beat Redmond.
5. Jacob Ford is fast and quick-cutting - moves he put on display in the first quarter when he picked up a kickoff at the 1-yard line, and weaved through Graham-Kapowsin traffic for a 99-yard return for a touchdown.
4. Central Valley's Beau Butner was in the mood Friday to set rushing records, and the signature score was his 71-yard touchdown run down the left sideline against 3A GSL rival Ridgeline.
3. Lynden has had its share of dramatic finishes over the years, and added to that Friday by driving 88 yards in the final minutes to score a needed touchdown, then capped off the comeback with Brant Heppner's two-point conversion pass to Sam Arango to edge Sehome.
2. Braxton Feldmann was making a living Friday off long touchdown runs - none longer than this cutback-filled 80-yarder against Southridge as part of a career-high 311 rushing yards.
1. Lance Allred loves the big stage for Royal. And one player after Cashmere tied the game against the four-time Class 1A champions, the quarterback broke loose for a 73-yard touchdown at the end of the first quarter that gave the Knights the lead for good.
