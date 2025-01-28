Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (1/27/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 20-Jan. 25 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive's staff.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Angelica Askey, Rainier girls basketball: At two-time defending Class 1B champion Neah Bay, the senior scored a team-high 16 points, including the victory-clinching three-point play with 29 seconds remaining as the Mountaineers handed the Lady Reds a first defeat.
Lillian Bickford, Eatonville girls basketball: Was a double-double machine for the Cruisers in 2A SPSL action against Foss (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Washington (14 points, 10 rebounds, and a non-league win over R.A. Long (17 points, 10 rebounds).
Austin Birley, West Valley of Yakima boys basketball: Younger brother of school all-time leading scorer Landen Birley, the ninth grader sank a halfcourt shot in front of the scorer's table to lead the Rams past Bellevue, 71-68, at the MLK Invitational at Renton High School.
Sammie Brady and Addy Mitchell, Tahoma girls cheerleading: Captains of squad thad repeated as WIAA Class 4A Large School Game Day champion and Class 4A Large Tumbling champion, posting a school- and weekend-best score of 96.8 points to edge Richland at Battle Ground High School.
Jaden Ghoreishi, Mount Spokane boys basketball: Springy big man for the Wildcats scored a season-high 37 points in a 4A/3A GSL win over Shadle Park -and recorded a triple-double - 14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocked shots - in a loss against Gonzaga Prep.
Ethan Harris, Camas boys basketball: Big forward continued to pace the Papermaker as 4A GSHL leaders by tallying 32 points, 12 rebounds, nine steals, seven blocked shots and four assists in a dominant effort against Skyview.
Adrik Jenkin, Colfax boys basketball: Junior scored a career-high 42 points as the Bulldogs won a top-three state matchup with Freeman, 80-65. Tanner Goldsmith scored 30 points in a loss for the Scotties.
Charlotte Lipkin, Bothell girls basketball: Recorded a pair of double-doubles against Lincoln of Seattle (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Hazen (22 points, 12 rebounds) before exploding for a career-high 34 poins on 12-of-21 shooting in a KingCo win over Mercer Island.
Koby McClure, Prosser basketball: A week after setting a new single-game program record with 46 points, the guard backed that up by scoring 43 points against East Valley of Yakima, including 27 in the second half. Also scored 25 points against Ellensburg.
Terrence Whiting, Beamer boys basketball: In quality 3A NPSL, point guard posted a pair of near-triple doubles against Kentlake (26 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) and White River (27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists), both victories.
