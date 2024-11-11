Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (11/11/24)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 4-Nov. 9 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 18th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
--
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Brady Beaner, Anacortes football: As the fill-in quarterback for Ryan Harrington, the Montana commit recorded 409 yards of total offense - 268 passing and 141 rushing - and five touchdowns in one half against Foster as the defending Class 2A champions rolled in state play-in round.
Brody Boness, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague football: In his final game, accounted for 504 yards of total offense, including a program-best 428 rushing yards on 53 carries, scoring six total touchdowns in a victory over Class 1A Riverside.
Cooper Boyle, Tahoma boys cross country: Outkicked a pack of frontrunners that included defending state Ezra Teeples, of Kamiakin, to capture the WIAA Class 4A championship. His time was 14:57.20, the only runner to break the 15-minute mark.
Lilah Chase, Sethon Catholic girls soccer: Scored a pair of goals in the Cougars' Class 1A district semifinal win over Elma, then assisted on the only goal in a 1-0 win over Montesano that clinched the unbeaten school its first-ever district championship.
Laura Eichert, Lake Stevens girls volleyball: Helped her tean avenge an earlier loss to Glacier Peak by pounding out a match-high 31 kills as the Vikings claimed the 4A Wesco championship with a four-set triumph over the Grizzlies.
Kylah Madariaga, Wenatchee girls cross country: A year after finishing as the state runner-up to Skyline's Anna Callahan, the Panthers' standout pulled away from Bonney Lake's Latham West and Mount Si's Hailey Cossey over the final mile to win a Class 4A title in 17:40.60 at Sun Willows.
Parker Mady, Curtis football: Caught a touchdown pass on offense, and had three interceptions on defense, including the decisive 38-yard return for another score as the Vikings upended favored Glacier Peak, 28-0, in a Class 4A state play-in game.
Owen Powell, Mercer Island boys cross country: The national three-mile record-holder defending his Class 3A crown in Pasco with a winning time of 14:44.90, turning away Sea-King District rival Vincent Recupero, of Bishop Blanchet (14:48.4).
Sophia Rodriguez, Mercer Island cross country: Repeated as WIAA Class 3A champion by posting the best time of the day in any classification - 16:48.10 - fending off a serious challenge from Peninsula's Elektra Higgins (16:58.50) in Pasco.
Andre Watson, Sehome football: Set a single-game program receiving record in a 2A state play-in victory over Chief Sealth, hauling in 15 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns. One of those was a 68-yard score in the third quarter.
---