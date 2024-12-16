Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (12/16/24)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 9-Dec. 14 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 23. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Kawehi Borden, Sumner girls basketball: In a much-anticipated matchup at four-time defending Class 3A champion Garfield, the sophomore poured in a game-high 28 points in Sumner's road victory.
Grace DeHoog, Nooksack Valley girls basketball: The two-time defending Class 1A champions might not have Devin Coppinger anymore - but they have a double-double threat in DeHoog, who had a career-best 31 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Lakewood.
Lay'lee Dixon, Prosser girls basketball: Scored a career-high 37 points, and became the school's 11th member of the 1,000-point club in the first half of an easy 2A CWAC win over Ephrata.
Grace Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn girls basketball: In a showdown between a pair of top-10 squads in Class 2B, the junior guard sank a career-best nine 3-pointers as part of program-record 42 points as the Warriors thumped Mabton.
Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston girls basketball: Already had a pair of 32-point games, but was especially good in a with over Mount Tahoma, reaching that total on 15-of-26 shooting with seven steals.
Bubba Palacol, Marysville Getchell boys basketball: Led the way in a non-league win over Bothell, scoring a game-high 37 points. In the process, he eclipsed the 1,500-point barrier for his career.
Mason Perez, Othello wrestling: Reigning 2A CWAC defensive player of the year in football captured his first Tri-State title with a 7-0 win over Hermiston's iDominic Echeverria n the 285-pound finals. Perez is undefeated in this early winter season.
Ari Richardson, Columbia River boys basketball: Exploded for a school-record 43 points, including a career-high 10 3-pointers as the streaking Rapids pounded Ridgefield in 2A GSHL action.
Libby Roberts, University girls wrestling: Three-time defending Mat Classic champion repeated at the "Women of Ironman" tournament in Ohio, winning the 110-pound weight class. She defeated home-state standout Kayla Moroschan, 3-1, in overtime in the championship finals.
Landon Short, Republic boys basketball: This ninth grader is filling it up early this season. He scored a career-best 52 points (18-of-36 shooting) in a loss to Cusick. He now has four games of 37 points or more this winter.
