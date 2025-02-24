Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (2/24/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Feb. 17-Feb. 22 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, March 3. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Shayla Cordis, North Thurston girls basketball: With backcourt mate Soraya Ogaldez in fout trouble, the Rams' guard scored 24 points, including 17 in first half, to lead the Rams to Class 3A bi-district crown over White River. Also had 37 points in semifinal win over River Ridge.
Austin Gonia, Tenino boys basketball: Ended the Beavers' Class 1A state-clinching rally at districts with 38 points in a win over Columbia of White Salmon, and 32 points in an overtime win over King's Way Chrstian in a loser-out game
Rylee Evans, Puyallup girls gymnastics: Recorded the highest score to win a WIAA all-around championship (37.175), edging out Auburn's Addi Reynolds (37.00) on Friday. Then came back to win the Class 4A vault with a score of 9.550.
Quentin Harding and A.J. Salguero, Orting boys wrestling: Cardinals continued state-record run oc crowning four-time WIAA champions as these two seniors brought total to five. Harding won at 157 pounds in Class 2A; Salguero was at 138.
Ben Madson, Wenatchee boys swimming: University of Missouri signee won his fifth career WIAA championship by winning the 100-yard backstroke in 47.82 seconds - 1.3 seconds faster than Mount Rainier's Will Spencer.
Libby Roberts, University girls wrestling: Capped one of most dominant careers in state history by winning fourth Mat Classic crown in Class 3A 110-pound division. Spent a total of 6:35 on the mat in five matches - all pins - in winning the championship.
Faith Tarrant, Prairie girls wrestling: School's student-body president became first boy or girl from Clark County to win four career WIAA championships when she dominated Class 3A 235-pound class (four pins), including a finals' fall over Oak Harbor's Olivia Hudson in 1:24.
Jerome Toby Jr., Lummi boys basketball: Guard erupted for 27 points, including 19 in the second half as the Blackhawks captured their third consecutive Class 1B tri-district championship with a win over Neah Bay. Toby was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Avi West, Northwest Christian of Colbert boys basketball: Scored 28 points against Freeman in the Class 2B district tournament to crack the 2,000-point career scoring mark. He now has 2,056 points heading into the WIAA championships.
Kiyanno Zuniga, Toppenish boys wrestling: Became first wrestler in school history to win four Mat Classic championships when he defeated Othello's Camilo Mendez III, 10-3, in the Class 2A 150-pound finals
