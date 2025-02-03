Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (2/3/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 1 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Feb. 10. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
--
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Kennedy Bockert, Woodland girls basketball: Sophomore recorded a couple of monster game in 2A GSHL action against Washougal (32 points, 18 rebounds) and R.A Long (39 points, 22 rebounds) to become the school's single-season scoring record-holder.
Addysen Case, Skyview girls bowling: Captured her third Class 4A D4 championship with a three-game series of 698 pins at Hazel Dell Lanes as the Storm won an eighth consecutive crown as well. Was sixth at the WIAA championships a year ago.
Jake Graham, Riverside boys basketball: You cannot give this guard any room to breathe, or he will go off. Colville did, and Graham ripped them for not only a career-high 50 points, but it is a single-game school record. He sank nine 3-pointers in the game.
Cam Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball: A model of efficiency in two late-week 3A Wesco wins over Mountlake Terrace (30 points on 14-21 FGs) and in a rivalry win over Meadowdale (38 points on 15-19 FGs).
Maddy Jewett, Naches Valley girls basketball: School's all-time leading scorer helped the Rangers register their best win of the year at 1A SCAC-leading Zillah. She scored a game-high 31 points, including 10 points in the first couple of minutes to get Naches Valley off to a fast start.
Kallen Maioho, Wilbur-Creston-Keller boys basketball: He's not just a state-winning quarterback - this senior can score a basketball, too. He poured in a school-record 45 points to held the Wildcats win a district play-in game against Curlew. He is already the program's all-time leading scorer.
Teagyn McMillan, Puyallup girls bowling: Scored double whammy at the Class 4A D3 tournament at Bowlero by winning the individual title (645 pins in three games, including tournament-best 259) in a field that including defending WIAA champion Tamia Yeager. Viks also won team crown.
Hailey Quiggle, Woodinville girls basketball: When it came time to clinch another KingCo championship, this UPS-bound senior was on her game. He scored a team-high 21 points, including three 3-pointers, in a home win over Lake Washington that locked up a fourth title in a row.
Avi West, Northwest Christian of Colbert boys basketball: For a guard on the verge of 2,000 career points (1,919), he got warmed up for a historic week with 38-point effort (on 13-of-20 FGs) in a 2B Northeast win over Chewelah.
Trinity "Trin" Wheeler, Wapato girls basketball: In a key 1A SCAC game against Cashmere, the guard popped for a school-record 42 points on 15 made field (including three 3-pointers), 10 rebounds and eight assists in the Wolves' victory.
--