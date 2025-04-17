Vote: Which school has the most difficult schedule in Washington high school (WIAA) football in 2025?
Not by coincidence, some of the best state finishers last fall in Washington high school football - or every year, for that matter - learned to navigates some of the most challenging slate of games in the state.
So, it begs the question now ... who has the most difficult schedule heading into 2025?
---
CANDIDATES
* 2023 Class 3A champion Bellevue plays Bethel, Lake Stevens, Mount Si, Bothell, Eastlake and Woodinville.
* 2024 state participant Bothell plays Kennedy Catholic, Arlington, Bellevue, Woodinville, Mount Si and Eastlake.
* Reigning Class 4A runner-up Camas plays Roosevelt, Mount Tahoma, Lincoln of Tacoma, West Linn of Oregon, Coeur d'Alene of Idaho, Monroe and Skyview.
* 2023 Class 4A runner-up Graham-Kapowsin plays O'Dea, Skyview, Emerald Ridge, Yelm, Bethel, Olympia and Spanaway Lake.
* 2022 and 2023 Class 4A champion Lake Stevens plays Sumner, Bellevue, Glacier Peak, Jackson, Ferndale and Arlington.
* 2024 Class 4A quarterfinalist Mount Tahoma plays Yelm, Camas, Mount Si, Lincoln of Tacoma and Bellarmine Prep.
* Reigning Class 3A champion O'Dea plays Graham-Kapowsin, Rainier Beach, Seattle Prep, Eastside Catholic and Roosevelt.
* 2024 Class 3A semifinalist Roosevelt plays Camas, Seattle Prep, Rainier Beach, Eastside Catholic and O'Dea.
* Reigning Class 4A champion Sumner plays Lake Stevens, West Linn of Oregon, Puyallup, Curtis and Emerald Ridge.
---