Vote: Who is the Washington High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 21, 2025
This weeks Washington High School Football Player of the Week voting is now open with standout performances from both ends of the field.
As a reminder, fan voting is wide open. You may cast as many votes as you'd like until next Monday for each player, and we encourage you to to share this page on all of your social platforms in order to get exposure for each of these deserving players.
With Week 7 now completed, we provided a list of 20 athletes who excelled from across Seattle, Spokane and Yakima areas.
Voting remains open until Monday, October 27, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week’s post.
You can vote in the poll near the bottom of the page. Brief stats are provided on athletes' performances from last week.
High School Football Player of the Week candidates - October 20, 2025
Caden Atencio, North Mason
Atencio ran for 278 yards and five touchdown on 33 carries in a 49-28 win over Bremerton.
Ta'u Mareko, Lakes
Mareko had 11 total tackles in a 28-12 win over Timberline.
Kannius Thomson, Enumclaw
Thomson had 13 total tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery in a 42-0 win over Auburn Mountainview.
Jonah Keller, Gonzaga Prep
Keller ran for 149 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries in a 49-7 win over Central Valley.
Aiden Tyutyunnik, River View
Tyutyunnik had 17 total tackles in a 22-14 win over Granger.
Blake Moser, Lake Stevens
Moser completed 11 of 17 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-7 victory over Ferndale.
Gabe Borisch, Southridge
Borisch ran for 286 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries to lift Southridge past Hermiston 48-27.
Taylor Paris, Auburn Riverside
Paris completed 7 of 9 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-15 win over Kentridge.
Caleb Cummins, Neah Bay
Cummins had 15 total tackles, one interception in a 48-6 victory over Lummi.
Peyton Mrsny, Inglemoor
Mrsny ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in a 50-31 win over Mercer Island.
Chace Webster, Olympic
Webster ran 19 times for 346 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-14 win over Sequim.
Noah Smith, Puyallup
Smith led Puyallup to a 65-6 win over Rogers, completing 9 of 13 passes for 152 yards and seven touchdowns.
Lance McGee, Sumner
McGee ran for 168 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries in a 49-3 victory over Curtis.
Julian Hayes, Interlake
Hayes completed 16 of 20 passes for 330 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Cedarcrest. He also ran for 72 yards and one touchdown.
Colt Landstrom, Elma
Landstrom caught 12 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Black Hills. He also had 15 total tackles.
Peyton Davis, Tumwater
Davis ran for 178 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-20 win over Aberdeen.
Chaz Strickland, White River
Strickland completed 22 of 28 passes for 317 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Kent-Meridian.
Jay Heath, Redmond
Heath caught 164 yards and three touchdowns to give Redmond a 42-17 win over Newport. He also had one interception.
Marcus Weichel, Sammamish
Weichel ran for one touchdown and had 16 total tackles in a 29-26 victory over Foster.
Jayden Stoddard, Wahkiakum
Stoddard completed 15 of 19 passes for 286 yards and six touchdowns in a 72-6 win over Chief Leschi. He also had four total tackles and .05 sacks.
-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith