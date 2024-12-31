High School

Washington high school boys basketball rankings (12/31/2024)

With two impressive victories at the 'SunDome Shootout,' defending 2A champion Lynden jumps up to top spot in classification

Todd Milles

Class 1A favorite Annie Wright just finished third at the 2024 Les Schwab Invitational. / Photo by Lane Mathews

With Washington high school boys basketball reaching the end of 2024, here is SBLIve WA's third set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Mount Si (6-2)

2. Glacier Peak (6-1)

3. Richland (6-0)

4. Auburn (9-1)

5. Camas (4-2)

6. Kentwood (8-2)

7. Puyallup (7-2)

8. Arlington (6-2)

9. Olympia (8-1)

10. Davis of Yakima (8-1)

Others: Lake Washington (4-2), Gonzaga Prep (7-2), Woodinville (6-3), West Valley of Yakima (5-5).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach (8-2)

2. Eastside Catholic (7-4)

3. Garfield (7-1)

4. Seattle Prep (6-2)

5. O'Dea (5-4)

6. Lincoln of Tacoma (9-1)

7. Bellevue (8-2)

8. Mount Spokane (6-4)

9. Monroe (7-0)

10. Liberty of Issaquah (9-1)

Others: Roosevelt (5-5), Shorecrest (10-0), Auburn Mountainview (11-0), Edmonds-Woodway (10-0).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (6-0)

2. Grandview (8-2)

3. Selah (6-2)

4. Prosser (8-2)

5. R.A. Long (7-1)

6. Bremerton (4-3)

7. Mark Morris (8-1)

8. Columbia River (7-2)

9. West Valley of Spokane (7-1)

10. Franklin Pierce (4-3)

Others: Sequim (8-0), Foster (7-3), Anacortes (4-1), Lakewood (6-2).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Annie Wright (9-1)

2. Lynden Christian (9-1)

3. Zillah (7-2)

4. Royal (7-0)

5. Wapato (6-2)

6. Seton Catholic (3-4)

7. Meridian (7-2)

8. Bellevue Christian (7-1)

9. Riverside (6-2)

10. King's (4-3)

Others: Cascade Christian (4-4), Bear Creek (7-2), Cashmere (6-2), Chelan (8-1).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Columbia of Burbank (10-0)

2. Colfax (8-1)

3. Freeman (6-2)

4. Reardan (8-1)

5. Napavine (6-1)

6. Tri-Cities Prep (7-2)

7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (6-3)

8. Lake Roosevelt (7-1)

9. Okanogan (5-2)

10. St. George's (5-4)

Others: Libert Bell (5-3), Adna (8-2), Mabton (7-3), Toledo (8-1).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Lummi (9-1)

2. Wellpinit (8-1)

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7-1)

4. Neah Bay (3-1)

5. DeSales (8-1)

6. Naselle (5-1)

7. Moses Lake Christian (6-1)

8. Columbia Adventist (6-0)

9. Summit Classical (7-3)

10. Northport (5-3)

Others: Liberty Christian (5-2), Oakesdale (5-2), Sound Christian Academy (6-1), Tulalip Heritage (6-0).

---

Published
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

