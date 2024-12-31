Washington high school boys basketball rankings (12/31/2024)
With Washington high school boys basketball reaching the end of 2024, here is SBLIve WA's third set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Mount Si (6-2)
2. Glacier Peak (6-1)
3. Richland (6-0)
4. Auburn (9-1)
5. Camas (4-2)
6. Kentwood (8-2)
7. Puyallup (7-2)
8. Arlington (6-2)
9. Olympia (8-1)
10. Davis of Yakima (8-1)
Others: Lake Washington (4-2), Gonzaga Prep (7-2), Woodinville (6-3), West Valley of Yakima (5-5).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (8-2)
2. Eastside Catholic (7-4)
3. Garfield (7-1)
4. Seattle Prep (6-2)
5. O'Dea (5-4)
6. Lincoln of Tacoma (9-1)
7. Bellevue (8-2)
8. Mount Spokane (6-4)
9. Monroe (7-0)
10. Liberty of Issaquah (9-1)
Others: Roosevelt (5-5), Shorecrest (10-0), Auburn Mountainview (11-0), Edmonds-Woodway (10-0).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (6-0)
2. Grandview (8-2)
3. Selah (6-2)
4. Prosser (8-2)
5. R.A. Long (7-1)
6. Bremerton (4-3)
7. Mark Morris (8-1)
8. Columbia River (7-2)
9. West Valley of Spokane (7-1)
10. Franklin Pierce (4-3)
Others: Sequim (8-0), Foster (7-3), Anacortes (4-1), Lakewood (6-2).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (9-1)
2. Lynden Christian (9-1)
3. Zillah (7-2)
4. Royal (7-0)
5. Wapato (6-2)
6. Seton Catholic (3-4)
7. Meridian (7-2)
8. Bellevue Christian (7-1)
9. Riverside (6-2)
10. King's (4-3)
Others: Cascade Christian (4-4), Bear Creek (7-2), Cashmere (6-2), Chelan (8-1).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (10-0)
2. Colfax (8-1)
3. Freeman (6-2)
4. Reardan (8-1)
5. Napavine (6-1)
6. Tri-Cities Prep (7-2)
7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (6-3)
8. Lake Roosevelt (7-1)
9. Okanogan (5-2)
10. St. George's (5-4)
Others: Libert Bell (5-3), Adna (8-2), Mabton (7-3), Toledo (8-1).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Lummi (9-1)
2. Wellpinit (8-1)
3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7-1)
4. Neah Bay (3-1)
5. DeSales (8-1)
6. Naselle (5-1)
7. Moses Lake Christian (6-1)
8. Columbia Adventist (6-0)
9. Summit Classical (7-3)
10. Northport (5-3)
Others: Liberty Christian (5-2), Oakesdale (5-2), Sound Christian Academy (6-1), Tulalip Heritage (6-0).
---