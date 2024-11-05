Washington high school football computer rankings (11/5/2024)
With this being the first week of state play-in games (Class 4A-1A) and crossover games ('B) in the in Washington high school football, SBLive WA is releasing its seventh set of computer rankings for 2024.
Here are the top teams in each classification. Rankings below are updated through Nov. 4:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Camas (9-0) ... Rating is 1.070
2. Glacier Peak (8-1) ... Rating is .951
3. Sumner (8-1) ... Rating is .947
4. Arlington (8-1) ... Rating is .941
5. Gonzaga Prep (9-0) ... Rating is .936
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Bellevue (8-0) ... Rating is 1.062
2. Mercer Island (9-0) ... Rating is 1.043
3. O'Dea (8-0) ... Rating is .967
4. Decatur (9-0) ... Rating is .913
5. Eastside Catholic (7-1) ... Rating is .865
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Tumwater (9-0) ... Rating is 1.077
2. W.F. West (8-1) ... Rating is 1.012
3. Anacortes (8-1) ... Rating is .971
4. Lynden (8-1) ... Rating is .940
5. Franklin Pierce (9-0) ... Rating is .904
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Life Christian Academy (7-1) ... Rating is .971
2. Seton Catholic (9-0) ... Rating is .949
3. Royal (9-0) ... Rating is .938
4. Nooksack Valley (7-2) ... Rating is .901
5. La Center (8-1) ... Rating is .889
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS: Asotin is No. 1 heading into playoffs.
CLASS 1B RANKINGS: Entiat surprise 8-man leader.
---
High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
---