Washington high school football: Lance Allred, 4-time defending 1A champion Royal open 2024 preseason camp
ROYAL CITY, Wash. - Maybe the most amusing part to the start of another business-like Royal High School's preseason football camp Wednesday was when longtime coach Wiley Allred started taking roll call and marking down attendance for each player.
Off the top, you wouldn't think a four-time defending Class 1A championship program would need a first-look acclimation period.
But contrary to its think-football, eat-football, sleep-football reputation, this is a school full of athletes and coaches who have plenty of other things going on besides drawing up plays and wearing helmet and pads year-round.
"People would be surprised, but we spend fewer hours practicing football than most high school teams," Allred said. "What we try and do is utilize their time effectively and efficiently, and recognize there is a lot of busy stuff going on."
Like what? Months of crop harvest.
"Just about every guy here has a job," said Lance Allred, the reigning Class 1A player of the year. "I have an uncle who has a farm, so me and a friend drove around there and worked."
Certainly a hallmark of Royal football is how efficient and disciplined the Knights go about their business.
From the get-go Wednesday, player movement was quick. There was little chatter. Play was crisp.
"(The guys) showed up pretty much and wanted to play," Lance Allred said. "I thought the first practice had gone pretty good."
As long as Royal as its senior signal caller motivated and ready, the school should certainly be in the hunt for another deep WIAA playoff run.
Wiley Allred - Lance's great-uncle - noted that the all-state standout's "understanding of the position is much greater than a year ago" when he made the transition from wide receiver to quarterback.
"I am a lot more confident," Lance Allred said. "Last year, there was some second thoughts going to quarterback at the beginning of the season. I got comfortable toward the end.
"Hopefully I can carry that comfort that I had at the end (of 2023) into this year, and let it grow."