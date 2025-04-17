Washington high school football offseason coaching hires in 4A: Don Hogue opens new school at Sageview
Very few teachers or coaches go through an open-a-new-school process during their lifetime.
Don Hogue will go through it twice.
Hogue was part of the football staff that left Pasco High School with then-coach Steve Graff to start the Chiawana program in 2009.
And this fall, the widely-respected Riverhawks' defensive coordinator will do it again - this time to become the coach at Sageview, the new third Mid-Columbia Conference school in Pasco.
But while coaches in other programs around the state, including his old digs at Chiawana, are going through their usual planning for spring and summer activities, Hogue, 55, is still docked. He doesn't even have players or a staff of assistants yet.
"I am more awrare every day it's going to be a wait-and-see approach," Hogue said. "A lot is in limbo. It's exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time."
Here is what is known:
* The school's nickname is "Lobos."
* Their school colors are forest green and black.
* In his first season, Hogue is expected to have five assistant coaches.
* Although he expects to get going June 2 with spring ball, the team will not be allowed to use campus facilities until August, which means Sageview will have to hold team activities, including workouts, at Chiawana.
* And its first game in program history? It plays Chiawana at Edgar Brown Stadium in Week 1.
"Starting from zero, I've been through that process before," Hogue said. "It's not all roses and sunshine. There will be a lot of growing pains."
One thing is for certain - Sageview hired one of the most innovative defensive minds in the state in Hogue, whose defense brought chaos and was difficult to decipher. He has nearly 30 years of coaching experience under his belt - and four WIAA championships (1998, 2000, 2003 at Pasco; 2013 at Chiawana).
"My eyes are wide open," said Hogoe, who will also be a social-studies teacher at the new school, which is located one miles from his house.
"I like to be innovative and am always pushing the edge. I have a growth mindset for the game of football."
---
CLASS 4A
Dave Chambless, Lewis & Clark: Becomes school's third coach is as many seasons, replacing Kyle Snell, who went to Mead. Was a Tigers' assistant under ex-coach Joe Ireland. Also is former Rogers of Spokane coach (2018-21).
Quincey Davison Jr., Kentwood: Spent past two seasons as defensive coordinator under Matt Rotht with the Conquerors, his alma mater (2012). Was also the interim coach at Kentlake (2021). Played on the defensive line at Adams State University.
Matt Hamlin, Skyview: Former WIAA basketball champion as a player at Walla Walla has been with Skyview football since 2005, including stints as offensive coordinator (2014-23) and associate head coach (2024). Also was an assistant at La Salle in Yakima (2004).
Greg Herd, Eastlake: Guided Auburn Riverside to a pair of 3A NPSL championships in his five seasons in his first coaching stint. Was also offensive coordinator at his alma mater of Steilacoom where he unleashed wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Darren Moss, Newport of Bellevue: Completed 15 seasons on the Newport staff last fall, serving as the special-teams coordinator and defensive backs coach under former coach Drew Oliver. Also an alumnus of the school.
D.J. Search, Pasco: Even though Connell and EWU graduate has been on Richland staff for past decade, he's taught in Pasco School District since 2006. Also turned Mabton into a winner from 2001-05.
Kyle Snell, Mead: In only season leading Lewis & Clark, got Pioneers into crossover playoff game last fall. Before that, he was coach at Eastlake for two seasons (2021-22), leading Wolves to WIAA semifinals in his first season. Ex-Whitworth wide receiver.
Still open: Auburn Riverside, Lincoln of Seattle, Puyallup
---